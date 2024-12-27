Wrexham have an 'internal dream' of signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, which could become a reality if they are to win promotion to the Championship this season, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Bamford has found himself on the periphery of Daniel Farke's squad this season, not starting a single league game for the Whites all campaign. Persistently struggling with injury issues, and considerably down in the pecking order at Elland Road, the number nine could be tempted by a move elsewhere either in January or in the summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Englishman is willing to take a pay cut to leave Leeds, and this could suit Wrexham, who view the player as an ideal striker to lead their front-line.

Bamford a 'Dream Signing' For Leeds

It'd be a statement addition

Currently sat third in League One, Wrexham's meteoric rise up the divisions looks as though it could be set to continue. The Welsh club have every chance of achieving promotion to the second tier of English football, which could open up opportunities to sign a different calibre of player.

Bamford is expected to be on the market come the summer, particularly if his limited role at Elland Road ensues, and thus he could be in line for a move to the Racehourse Ground. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the prospect of the blockbuster transfer, journalist Jacobs said:

"Bamford and Wrexham may become more of a plot line if Wrexham get promoted. I think it's less likely if they don't, that they're going to be able to afford him, and unless Leeds start offering up Bamford on a loan, it's not something that Wrexham can or will move on. "It's just a sort of internal dream that he's the right kind of profile, the right kind of player, the right kind of experience and the right kind of character, and they feel like it would be a good fit for Phil Parkinson. It's just not a deal that they can pull the trigger on right now due to the division they're in and financial considerations. "But keep an eye on it in the summer, if Wrexham's fairy tale continues, and they find themselves newly promoted to the championship."

Bamford would represent Wrexham's most marquee signing since the takeover, with the prolific forward enjoying a 17-goal season in the Premier League for Leeds back in 2020/21.

Bamford's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 3.19 Expected Goals Per 90 0.57 Key Passes Per 90 0.78

