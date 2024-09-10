Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu 'struggled' in Wales' 2-1 Nations League win over Montenegro last night in Niksic, according to CLWB Pel-Droed.

Wales enjoyed their first taste of victory under new manager Craig Bellamy, a result that sees them sit top of their Nations League B group after two rounds of fixtures. A scrappy opening goal inside 40 seconds from Kieffer Moore gave the Dragons the lead, before a screamer from Harry Wilson just two minutes later cemented the away side's advantage.

A second half consolation from Driton Camaj wasn't enough to reverse Montenegro's fortunes, and Wales hung on to kick-start the Bellamy era. Despite the victory, Ampadu, deployed in a double pivot with Swansea City's Oliver Cooper, has been criticised for his display in the Welsh press, failing to deal with Stefan Jovetic's movement.

Ampadu 'Struggles' in Niksic

The midfielder lost the ball in key areas

Signing for Leeds in 2023 from Chelsea after several loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, Ampadu arrived at Elland Road for a fee in the region of £7 million. The Exeter-born man enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in West Yorkshire, making 54 appearances for Daniel Farke's side as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Deployed in both midfield and as a centre-back, the versatile Welshman was appointed club captain earlier this summer, and has thus far played every minute of Leeds' season. Evidently established as one of Farke's key men, the German manager may have been disappointed by the 23-year-old's display in a Dragons shirt last night in Montenegro.

Writing in their player ratings, Welsh publication CLWB Pel-Droed gave Ampadu a six out of ten for his display in the Nations League encounter:

"Ampadu gave away possession in difficult conditions and struggled at times with Jovetic dropping into midfield. He worked hard defensively when Wales were under pressure and helped the side get over the line."

While clearly not an overwhelmingly negative display from Leeds' skipper, Farke will want him to iron out some of the looseness in possession. The former RB Leipzig loanee was shown a yellow card in just the second minute for a reckless foul, which perhaps impacted his performance, as he ended the game having made just one tackle and having won just 40% of his ground duels.

Farke will hope for improved displays from Ampadu in the coming weeks, as his side face difficult games against Burnley and Cardiff City.

Ampadu's Statistics vs Montenergo Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 33/39 (85%) Key Passes 2 Tackles 1 Ground Duels Won 2/5 (40%)

Joseph Drops Leeds Exit Hint

The forward was pressed on his future on international duty

In what was a frantic summer at Elland Road with regard to players leaving the club, Ampadu's future is likely secure given his captain status.

However, one man whose future is not as definitive is striker Mateo Joseph, who dropped a hint regarding a potential exit when pressed on the matter whilst away on international duty with the Spain under-21s.

Quizzed about whether he would return to La Liga in the near future, Joseph admitted that it's a possibility. The 20-year old has been with the Yorkshire outfit since 2022 and has begun to grow in prominence in the first team set-up, starting all four league games for Farke's side so far this season.

He has also enjoyed an excellent international break after switching allegiance to Spain recently, netting a goal off the substitutes bench against Scotland Under-21's to help his side claim victory.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 10/09/2024