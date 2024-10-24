Leeds United forward Brenden Aaronson was rated 6/10 for his display in the 2-1 win over Watford, with journalist Graham Smyth suggesting the American ‘struggled physically’ and lacked composure in the final third.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to six games with a victory over their Championship rivals at Elland Road on Tuesday, with early goals from Aaronson and Largie Ramazani making the difference.

Daniel Farke’s side seemingly picked up where they left off after beating Sheffield United in the Yorkshire derby on Friday and moved to joint second in the table, with 22 points after 11 matches.

Aaronson was gifted a brilliant opportunity to score his third of the season on Tuesday, as Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann parried a Willy Gnonto cross straight to the 24-year-old, who finished confidently.

However, aside from the goal, Aaronson struggled to make an impact on Tuesday, and, according to Smyth, lacked physicality against bigger opponents:

“Other than the goal, which he couldn't really miss, composure was lacking. Work-rate was there, but struggled physically at times against bigger men.”

Having earned Daniel Farke’s trust back after a season away in the Bundesliga, Aaronson has become a key player for Leeds at the start of the term, starting in all of their nine previous games in the Championship.

In 11 league appearances this term, Aaronson has netted three goals and registered one assist – only Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto, and Mateo Joseph have had more goal contributions among Leeds players this season.

The 24-year-old’s resurgence has been one of the biggest storylines of the season in the Championship, as he has already tripled his career goal tally at Elland Road, having netted just once in 2022/23.

Aaronson spent the following campaign at Union Berlin, where he was mostly a bench player in the Bundesliga, making just 14 appearances in the starting XI last term, contributing four goals.

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 11 Starts 9 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.7 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 802

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.