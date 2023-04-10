Leeds United winger Jack Harrison loves the club, says journalist Dean Jones.

While Jones doesn't think his new contract rules out an Elland Road exit completely, he's still confident that the 26-year-old will remain at the Whites and is really fond of the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds contract news — Jack Harrison

Harrison recently signed a fresh deal, which will keep him at Leeds until 2028.

Speaking after the Englishman put pen to paper on his extension, Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club's official website: "Jack is a crucial part of our squad and our plans going forwards and I’m really happy he has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club.

"He is one of the most professional players I have come across in my career. He has an unbelievable attitude and only wants to continue improving and I know we will see him at his peak over the duration of the next five years."

Harrison had been attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United, with the MailOnline reporting back in January that Leeds had slapped a £35m price tag on his head as their two Premier League rivals circled.

What has Dean Jones said about Jack Harrison and Leeds?

Jones thinks Harrison's new contract will now make it more difficult for him to leave Leeds.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I don't think it totally stops him from leaving, but it does make it a lot harder. I think what's best for Leeds fans is to hear the way that he's talking. It's clear that he genuinely loves this club and that he does intend to hang around. I think clubs like Newcastle will probably have got the hands-off message by now."

Will Jack Harrison leave Leeds in the summer?

Now that he's signed a new contract at Elland Road, it seems unlikely. However, that could easily change if Javi Gracia's men are relegated at the end of the season.

Harrison probably won't want to go back down to the Championship, while you'd expect there to be significant interest in him.

He's clearly a player Leicester and Newcastle like — though the former could also find themselves in the second tier of English football next term — so there could be a good opportunity for one of them to finally snap him up.

Should Leeds avoid the drop, however, they should be able to keep hold of the wide man thanks to that new contract he just signed.