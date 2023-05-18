Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson may not fit into Sam Allardyce's system at Elland Road, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The American was one of the Whites' big signings last summer but has barely played under his current boss.

Leeds news — Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson isn't a player who Allardyce has relied on since arriving at Leeds to replace Javi Gracia.

As per Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old has barely racked up 10 minutes of action under the former West Bromwich Albion manager.

In general, it's been quite a difficult season for Aaronson. Even so, those around Leeds only have good things to say about the USA international.

One staff member at the club described him as the "ideal son-in-law" to The Athletic and also revealed that he rehearses set pieces and practices his finishing at the end of each day. So he's certainly putting the effort in.

What has Dean Jones said about Brenden Aaronson and Leeds?

While Aaronson has barely featured under Allardyce, Jones says the plan at Leeds was for the former Red Bull Salzburg man and his USA team-mate Weston McKennie to play alongside each other.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I don’t think it is a case of one or the other, and actually I feel McKennie has actually not been a main problem recently. Maybe Allardyce doesn’t really see Aaronson fitting into his system at the moment, but the plan was for these two to be playing together."

Will Brenden Aaronson come good next season?

With Leeds needing points to avoid relegation, Aaronson could still end up making a huge contribution before the campaign concludes if he can score a goal or two.

However, with the Yorkshire club only having two games remaining, time is running out for the attacker and his team-mates.

Next season, though, perhaps Aaronson will be able to make much more of an impact. The USA star, who joined Leeds from Salzburg in a deal worth around £25m last summer (via Sky Sports), has only been in England for one season. Maybe he just needs a bit more time to adapt.

Give him that, and Leeds could have a much better player on their hands. Whatever happens, it obviously hasn't been a great campaign for Aaronson and Leeds, but they can still possibly save their season if they win their last two games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.