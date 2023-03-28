Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has the ability to be his side's best player, believes journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones has suggested that the Whites haven't got enough from the 26-year-old this season and urged him to start giving more.

Leeds transfer news — Jack Harrison

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds may have no choice but to sell Harrison at the end of the campaign.

The Englishman's contract is up next summer, while the Yorkshire club could be relegated this term.

However, according to Football Insider, Leeds are trying to get Harrison to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He's been at Elland Road since 2018, spending three seasons on loan with the Whites before they signed him permanently from Manchester City for £11m back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Jack Harrison and Leeds?

Jones wants to see more from Harrison given the ability that he possesses.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "The thing with Jack Harrison is his ability is undoubted. Anyone that perhaps hasn't been happy with Harrison would perhaps be because they know that there's still so much more that he could give.

"On his day, he can be the best player in his team, and they need to see that consistently between now and the end of the season to make sure they stay in the division. It's not a coincidence that he's tracked by a lot of teams higher up the division than Leeds are right now. He'll be big in a few games to come this season."

How has Jack Harrison performed under Javi Gracia?

Since Gracia's arrival, Harrison has actually done pretty well for Leeds.

As per Transfermarkt, he's scored in his last two Premier League outings against Wolves and Brighton. Before that, though, his last top-flight goal came all the way back in August, so the former City player probably hasn't done enough in the current campaign.

Nevertheless, Harrison, who earns £60,000 a week at Elland Road, according to Salary Sport, is still a good player.

Back in the 2020/21 Premier League season, he came up with 16 goal contributions (also via Transfermarkt) to help Leeds remain in English football's top division following their return there.

He now needs to start showing that kind of productivity again so that his side can retain their status as a Premier League club beyond this term.