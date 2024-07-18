Highlights Rennes are aiming to sign Crysencio Summerville for €20m this summer.

Summerville is open to this move to France if the opportunity arises, but still has interest from Premier League clubs.

Leeds are facing a potential exodus of key players, with Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter also linked with moves away.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is now an ambitious target for Rennes after being the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to L'Équipe.

The French outlet report that Rennes are set to initiate 'intense' talks with Leeds United over a potential deal for Summerville, and that they're eager to add to the signing of Glen Kamara. The Ligue 1 outfit completed a deal for Kamara, who had been at Leeds, earlier this week and now want the Yorkshire club's star man as a replacement for Desire Dou, who is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Summerville enjoyed a spectacular campaign with the Whites in 2023/24, scoring 19 goals and winning the Championship player of the year award as Daniel Farke's side narrowly missed out on promotion. While it was thought that a move to England's top flight would come to fruition, it now appears that a move across the channel is on the cards.

Rennes Eyeing Summerville

A fee of €20m could be enough to land the Dutchman

Developing through the Feyenoord academy, Summerville completed a switch to West Yorkshire in 2020. After demonstrating glimpses of quality in the Premier League during Leeds' relegation season, the Dutch winger burst into life last year, netting 21 goals across all competitions for Farke's team.

This exceptional ten months in the Championship has inevitably resulted in speculation surrounding his future. Understandably eager to make the step-up to a higher level, Summerville has been monitored by all of Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea at various points this summer.

However, L'Équipe's shock report has insisted that Rennes are now set to engage in negotiations with the Netherlands under-21 international. The publication suggests that the Whites' valuation of the 22-year-old stands at just €20 million, with conflicting reports previously indicating they were demanding in excess of £35 million for the player.

Rennes are aware of the ambitious nature of the move, with the allure of Premier League football likely to sway Summerville - described as "outstanding" by Daniel Farke - if any of these English suitors are to act on their interest. However, L'Équipe report that the wide forward 'would not be opposed' to the move if it presents itself.

Whether or not a move to France does materialise, it appears to be growing increasingly likely that Summerville's future does not lie at Elland Road.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Summerville Doué Appearances 43 31 Goals 19 4 Assists 9 4 Shots Per 90 3.16 1.88 Key Passes Per 90 2.88 1.71 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.52 3.54

Leeds Could Face Mass Exodus

Archie Gray has already left the club

After failing to secure promotion, Leeds are inevitably facing the tough task of holding on to their most crucial players. Archie Gray has already left for Tottenham in a blockbuster move, while Summerville could now follow him out the door.

While these are the two whose futures attracted the most speculation, more players could also depart. Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto, while Napoli are also 'internally discussing' the possibility of moving for the 20-year-old. Meanwhile, Georgino Rutter is expected to attract interest after his productive campaign in the second division, having scored six and registered 16 assists in the league.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024