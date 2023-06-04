Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could move on from the summer after the club's relegation, with the player 'too good for that level' and now having to face 'a test of loyalty', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club were promoted under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 but have lasted only three seasons in the Premier League and are now destined for the Championship next season following their final day 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United news - Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison scored five goals and assisted seven times in 34 league starts this season, dividing his time between the left and right flank of the Leeds attack.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old, with both potentially able to offer European football should West Ham triumph in their upcoming Europa Conference League final against Italian side Fiorentina. Villa will be playing in the same competition next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League, while the Hammers will move up into the Europa League should they lift the trophy.

The Athletic are reporting that Harrison also has a relegation release clause in his current contract - a five-year deal only signed in April - which would make him available for a specific fee now that Leeds have dropped down a division.

What has Jones said about Harrison's future at Leeds?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It will be interesting. I mean, he's obviously committed to Leeds at the moment, but being in a different division now might change that - he's probably a bit too good for that level. It will be a test of loyalty, really."

Which of the two clubs would suit Jack Harrison?

Harrison mostly operates down the left, although he can play on the right and through the middle, and this versatility is a huge asset for any Premier League club needing squad depth - particularly those with midweek European football to worry about.

The problem for Villa is that their 22-year-old homegrown star Jacob Ramsey plays his best football on the left side of midfield, too, and although he does need competition and a back-up, manager Unai Emery will not want to limit his football given how rapidly the player is developing.

West Ham, then, makes more sense, with support needed for Said Benrahma and Jarred Bowen on both wings. Theoretically, Harrison would provide a quality rotation option for both.