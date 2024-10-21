Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford is keen to depart Elland Road at the end of the season, given his reduced role in Daniel Farke’s squad, former scout Mick Brown has revealed.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown admitted he feels Bamford’s time at the Yorkshire giants is coming to an end as he has fallen further down the pecking order at the start of the season.

The 31-year-old made only his fifth cameo of the season on Friday, coming off the bench to replace Joel Piroe in the 92nd minute of their 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

In five appearances under Farke, Bamford is averaging just 26 minutes per game this season and is yet to score or assist for Leeds, whose win on Friday saw them climb to third in the Championship table.

According to Brown, Bamford will find it frustrating being on the bench every week, as he is yet to start in the Championship this campaign. If he is not featuring regularly, the former Manchester United scout ‘could see’ him looking for an Elland Road exit in 2025:

“I’ve heard he wants to leave. He’s been there for a while now so a change of location might be tempting him to move and, if he’s not playing regularly, I can see him looking for a way out. “Being on the bench every week will be frustrating for him because he’ll be used to being a regular starter in that team. “I can see Leeds being keen to move him on as well, because his record isn’t very good. He’s had injuries in the last couple of years as well.”

Earning £70,000 per week until June 2026, Bamford is the best-paid player in Leeds’ squad, according to Capology, and it would come as no surprise if the Whites were looking to offload his significant contract given his reduced role under Farke.

The 31-year-old showed last season that he can still have a major impact in England’s second tier, going on an impressive scoring run, netting seven goals in 10 appearances between January and March in the Championship.

Bamford’s only start of the 2024/25 season occurred in the EFL Cup first-round 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

Patrick Bamford Leeds United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played Championship 33 8 1 186 1,485 FA Cup 3 1 1 133 133

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.