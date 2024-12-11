Illan Meslier could leave Leeds United if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2025, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Whites have been flying in the Championship recently, winning five of their last six games, and are now the hot favourites to be playing top-flight football next term.

Anything other than promotion this season will be deemed a failure for Daniel Farke and could force another string of departures from Elland Road, after the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray left last summer.

According to Bailey, this could well be the case for Meslier, who now has his eyes on France’s World Cup squad in 2026.

The £20m-rated goalkeeper is reportedly 'very highly regarded' at home, and if Leeds fail to get promoted, he could depart the Whites next summer to finally play top-flight football:

“He’s very highly regarded in France. Meslier has got his eyes on the World Cup squad in 2026. If Leeds don’t get promoted, he will leave. I don’t think any Leeds fans will want to stand in his way. “Meslier is one that if they go back to the Premier League, we will see. He won’t leave in January. They aren’t in the business of selling in January, unless it’s the business of selling one to bring another in.”

Meslier has been a mainstay in Farke’s squad this season and has played every single minute of the Championship campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding only 14 goals.

This week, the Frenchman has been linked with a move to Rennes, where he is reportedly being eyed as a long-term replacement for Steve Mandanda, whose contract with the club expires next summer.

If he were to move to Rennes, Meslier would rejoin forces with ex-Leeds star Glen Kamara, who departed Elland Road last summer in a deal in excess of £8m.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper will have only 18 months left on his Leeds contract in January, meaning interested clubs could potentially secure his arrival for a reduced fee.

Illan Meslier's Leeds Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 20 Goals conceded 14 Clean sheets 11 Minutes played 1,800

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.