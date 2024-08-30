Leeds United are preparing an offer worth €6 million to sign winger Bachir Belloumi from Portuguese side Farense, according to Algerian outlet Maghrebactu.

Belloumi, who netted seven goals and provided four assists in the Primeira Liga last season, is also a target for Marseille and Club Brugge. However, the Whites have emerged as frontrunners to land the emerging talent's services, as Daniel Farke eyes one more offensive addition to bolster his forward-line.

The Yorkshire club have completed the signing of midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf for £3.4 million, and are expected to acquire defender Isaac Schmidt from St. Gallen, in a busy deadline day at Elland Road.

Leeds Plotting Late Move for Belloumi

The winger has a few hours to decide his future

The report from the North African publication Maghrebactu suggests Leeds are determined to fend off interest from the likes of Marseille and Brugge for Belloumi, with Farke identifying the 22-year-old starlet as someone who can help alleviate the quality lost from the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

A €6 million proposal is imminent, with Farense likely to accept the offer. However, ultimately the decision will be made by the player himself, with matching bids from the other suitors still plausible.

While the allure of regular minutes and Championship football may sway Belloumi, the opportunity to play in European competition, which other interested parties can provide, may also dictate his decision, which will have to be made in the coming hours.

Analyst Ben Mattinson recently provided a glowing reference for the attacker, which could excite Leeds supporters...

"Would be an insane level of quality for the Championship, genuinely a game changing signing. Raphinha profile."

Leeds to Miss Out on Hamer

Sheffield United unwilling to sell the player

A potential option to fill the void left by some of the exited star players in West Yorkshire was Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer, with reports emerging in recent days that a deal for the attacking midfielder was on the cards. However, GIVEMESPORT sources provided an update on the potential transfer, with it now appearing that the £15 million rated star will not be joining Leeds.

It's understood that while Hamer was keen on the switch, the Blades were unwilling to sanction a last-minute sale for one of their best players. As a result, Farke has turned his attention to alternative options.