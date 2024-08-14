Highlights Leeds United eyes Rowe as Summerville replacement.

Wolves also keen on signing the winger.

Romano says move to Elland Road a 'possibility'.

Leeds United, in the search for a Crysencio Summerville replacement, have identified Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested a deal, albeit not an easy one, is still on the table for Daniel Farke and Co before the summer transfer window closes.

After failing to earn immediate promotion back to the Premier League after losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton, Leeds are preparing for another season in the second tier and have signed the likes of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell – albeit on loan – to, hopefully, take the division by storm.

Leeds Utd Latest: Jonathan Rowe

Marseille also in the mix for his signature

Ahead of the transfer window deadline at the end of the month, the Whites are keen to replace the already-departed Summerville. The wide man was electric for them last term, notching 31 goal involvements, and his exploits will need replacing this summer.

Hence the Yorkshire-based club’s interest in 21-year-old Rowe, a London-born ace who posted 13 goals and a quartet of assists in 2023/24. Since emerging from Norwich’s academy in 2022, he has racked up 56 outings in all competitions.

Summerville vs Rowe - 23/24 Championship Stats Statistic Summerville Rowe Minutes 3,526 2,053 Goals 19 12 Assists 9 2 Shots per game 3 1.8 Dribbles per game 2.3 0.8 Key passes per game 2.6 0.8 Overall rating 7.65 6.90

Despite interest from Marseille, with the French club looking to hijack Leeds’ move for the fleet-footed winger, Farke’s side are poised to expected to lodge an offer for the 21-year-old, per TEAMtalk, as their pursuit ramps up in the player who's valued at £15m.

However, on the back of a fruitful season in the second tier, Rowe has also piqued the interest of Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, with journalist Darren Witcoop revealing that Gary O’Neil is ready to rival Leeds in the race for the winger’s signature.

Romano: Rowe’s Move to Elland Road Still a ‘Possibility’

Revealed it would not be ‘an easy one’

Close

When quizzed whether Leeds were still in the race for Rowe, the ever-reliable Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Elland Road is still a ‘possibility’.

The football insider insisted that it will not be ‘an easy one’ given the growing interest in his capable services, but the doors are still open ahead of the trading period slamming shut on August 30. Romano said:

“Yeah, Leeds are still considering this possibility. To be honest, it’s not an easy one, but potentially yes. To answer your question, thereis still a chanceto try again in this moment. Again, itis not considered super easy, but I would keep the doors open for this one until the end of the window. “

Leeds Table £15m Offer for Rak-Sakyi

Sheffield United move still on the table

Another name that has been earmarked as a potential successor to Summerville is Crystal Palace outcast Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs – Sheffield United included – this summer. To that end, Leeds have reportedly lodged a £15 million bid.

Journalist Edmund Brack revealed recently that a move to the Blades was the most enticing option for the former Charlton Athletic man, who was afforded a paltry 461 minutes of action at Selhurst Park last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 118-game football career, Rak-Sakyi has notched 48 goals and 25 assists.

However, according to Sky Sports, Leeds and Crystal Palace have reached an agreement for Rak-Sakyi in the form of a season-long loan, while the report also has suggested that Sheffield United and Hull City have all agreed to the same.

All statistics per WhoScored