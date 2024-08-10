Highlights Leeds are getting closer to the signing of winger Jonthan Rowe as they prepare to increase their offer to close to Norwich's valuation.

Marseille are competing with Leeds for Rowe's signature, but have failed with an initial bid.

Leeds are in urgent need of a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, while Wilfried Gnonto could also leave the club this month.

Leeds United's pursuit of winger Jonthan Rowe is ongoing, with the Whites willing to increase their offer and get closer to Norwich's valuation, but they face competition from Marseille for his signature, according to Lyall Thomas.

Rowe enjoyed a productive 2023/24 season, scoring 13 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Canaries. This impressive campaign has prompted interest from several clubs, with Leeds and Marseille now emerging as the most likely destinations for the 21-year-old.

Leeds have made an offer worth £7 million, which was rejected, while Marseille's initial bid is also expected to fall short of Norwich's purported £15 million asking price. The West Yorkshire outfit are set to make an improved offer that could be in the region of this £15 million valuation, as they desperately seek a replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds Getting Closer to Rowe

The wide forward would likely be keen on the move

Emerging through Norwich's academy, Rowe signed his first professional contract at Carrow Road in 2021, making 14 appearances that season as the Norfolk side lost their Premier League status. Making just three appearances in the Championship the following year, the England under-21 international struggled to make his breakthrough into the senior team, largely limited to outings in the reserve team.

However, his fortunes changed last season, bursting onto the scene with a prolific campaign which has seen him become a wanted man among a host of Championship sides. Described as 'unstoppable' by Chris Reeve, Rowe even had Premier League Wolves monitoring him and considering rivalling Leeds for his signature.

However, it now appears that a move within England's second division is the most likely, with Daniel Farke ready to increase the Whites' bid for Rowe, in an attempt to fend off the interest from Marseille. Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Thomas revealed this update on the saga:

There's a growing feeling that Leeds will secure this deal, with personal terms not expected to be a problem and a slight compromise on the price plausible. The Elland Road side are favourties to secure promotion this season, so the allure of possible Premier League football may attract Rowe to the move.

It's understood that Farke views the London-born man as a replacement for Summerville, who won the Championship player of the season award for last year and departed for West Ham earlier in this window.

Rowe's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.06 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.59

Gnonto Could Join Summerville Out the Door

Everton want the Italian

With Leeds' season kicking off on this afternoon as they host Portsmouth, the need to find a replacement to their talisman of last season is growing more urgent. On top of this, their other electric wide man, Wilfried Gnonto, could also still be on the move this summer.

Napoli were said to be 'internally discussing' initiating a deal for the Italian earlier in the window, although nothing has materialised on that front. However, long-term suitors Everton remain in the picture, with a deal with the Toffees said to be 'not dead'. Gnonto netted eight goals and registered two assists in 36 Championship appearances last season.