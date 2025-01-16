Leeds United have made an offer for Leiria midfielder Dje D’avilla, who plays in the Portuguese second division, according to journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto.

The Whites have reportedly tabled a bid in the region of €4m (£3.4m) for the 21-year-old and are now awaiting a response from the Portuguese club.

Leeds may face obstacles in their pursuit of the Ivorian holding midfielder – multiple clubs are said to be interested in D’avilla in January, while his move to England is considered difficult due to potential issues with obtaining a work permit.

Leeds have yet to make any new signings in January but are thought to be eyeing reinforcements to their backline, with Plymouth defender Bali Mumba reportedly on their radar.

Leeds ‘Submit Bid’ for D’avilla

January move considered ‘difficult’

According to Pinto, Leiria would require €4m (£3.4 million) to part ways with D’avilla this season, considering he has been a key player for the Portuguese second-tier side.

The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions and started in all but two of their games in Liga Portugal 2, amassing close to 1,200 minutes.

D’avilla joined Leiria in 2022 from United Arab Emirates club Al Hilal United and still has more than two years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2027.

Leeds registered their first piece of January business this week by loaning centre-forward Joe Gelhardt to Hull City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old departed after making just three appearances for the Championship table-toppers and has not featured since October, with the likes of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will sign a replacement, having recently been linked with a swoop for Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath alongside multiple English sides.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.