Leeds United target Ao Tanaka is expected to depart Fortuna Dusseldorf and join the Elland Road outfit before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, reports in Germany have claimed.

According to Rheinische Post, Leeds have already reached an agreement with the Japan international over personal terms, with only a few details left to be clarified in club-to-club talks before a deal is finalised in the next few hours.

The Whites have prioritised adding a midfielder to Daniel Farke’s squad before the transfer deadline, following the departure of Finnish ace Glen Kamara, who joined Rennes on a four-year deal last month.

The Elland Road outfit had bids rejected for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic earlier this month and have seemingly shifted their focus to Tanaka.

The 25-year-old is understood to be a cheaper option than both Hamer and Ljubicic and has a release clause of just £2.65 million.

Tanaka - described as having "incredible" technique by Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna - could soon become Farke’s seventh acquisition of the summer, following the arrivals of Manor Solomon, Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell earlier in the window.

Farke Anticipates Busy Deadline Day

Leeds chase two new signings

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are looking to pursue two new signings before Friday’s deadline, with a full-back and a central midfielder on Farke's wishlist.

The Whites are looking to reinvest in the squad after raking in around £100million from the sales of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara and are yet to make a blockbuster signing this summer.

Tanaka’s arrival would bring more creativity to Farke’s midfield – the 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2. Bundesliga last season, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in 30 appearances.

The Japanese international’s efforts came close to guiding Dusseldorf to promotion – the North Rhine-Westphalia side lost in a playoff battle on penalties to VfL Bochum.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 30 7 4 Bundesliga Playoffs 2 0 0 DFB-Pokal 4 1 0

With 27 caps for Japan, Tanaka has emerged as one of the key players for his national team in recent years and played an important role in the 2022 World Cup.

Since joining Dusseldorf in 2021, the 25-year-old has made 95 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists.

Leeds ‘Lead Race’ for Max Aarons

Aiming to reunite Farke with the 24-year-old

Leeds United have emerged as favourites to land Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons before the transfer deadline on Friday, TEAMtalk has reported.

The Whites have identified Aarons as their priority target at right-back and aim to bring competition for their summer signing Jayden Bogle before the end of the transfer window this week.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds appear ‘confident’ of reuniting Aarons with manager Daniel Farke – the pair won two promotions to the Premier League during their time at Norwich City.

An injury-hit season saw Aarons make just 13 league starts following his arrival at Bournemouth last summer for an undisclosed fee understood to be worth around £9million.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.