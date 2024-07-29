Highlights Leeds are considering signing Gabriel Sara due to the competition for and price of other target Matt O'Riley.

Celtic are unwilling to lower O'Riley's asking price, Leeds likely to turn attention to Sara.

The Yorkshire club may need Sara's goal threat next season, with prolific duo Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto potentially departing.

Leeds United have identified Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara as an alternative to Matt O'Riley, but face significant competition from a number of clubs for the Brazilian's signature, according to Sport Witness.

Sara enjoyed a fruitful campaign with Norwich last season, netting 14 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Canaries. This impressive year has been the catalyst for several suitors plotting a move for the 25-year-old, including the aforementioned Leeds, as well as Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Galatasaray and Atalanta.

Atalanta are also said to be in for Celtic's O'Riley, having had a third bid for the playmaker rejected last week. The Dane is a target for Leeds, but it's understood that the Whites may turn their attention to Sara, who they deem a more attainable acquisition, despite the drastic competition.

Leeds Eyeing Sara

The Brazilian is keen on leaving Norwich

The ongoing transfer tussle for O'Riley could have an impact on Sara's future. It's understood that Atalanta and Southampton lead the race to sign Celtic's prolific midfielder, with Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reporting that Celtic remain staunch in their £25 million asking price.

The Scottish side are confident that the Denmark international's continual upward trajectory means his value will at least remain at a similar level in the next 12 months, thus putting Brendan Rodgers' outfit in a strong position. Leeds are said to be unlikely to stretch their financial muscle to meet the hefty valuation, even if they were able to convince the player of making the switch to Elland Road over Serie A.

As a result, Gabriel Sara has been identified by Daniel Farke as a more plausible alternative. While a number of other clubs are interested, including Atalanta, who also view him as an alternative to O'Riley, Leeds feel their proximity to Sara may place them in a good position to land him.

Playing against Norwich in the Championship last season, the Yorkshire club can sell the idea of making the step-up to a club competing for automatic promotion, representing a natural career progression move for the former Sao Paulo man. Norwich are likely to sanction a deal for their star-man - described as "outstanding" by Wagner.

Having netted 13 times from midfield in the Championship last campaign, Sara would offer a similar goal threat to O'Riley, and is already acclimatised to England's second division.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed previously that the Brazilian could cost £30m.

Sara's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 46 Goals 13 Assists 12 Key Passes Per 90 2.61 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.67 Shots Per 90 2.22 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.88

Leeds Could Lose Winger Duo

Summerville and Gnonto linked with moves away

Adding increased goal threat may be necessitated for Farke by the potential departures of two key wide forwards. Both Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are being linked with moves away from West Yorkshire, with the pair scoring 27 goals combined in the league last season, while also registering a combined eleven assists.

West Ham have reportedly planned fresh talks for Summerville, with Leeds demanding a fee in excess of £35 million for the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Everton are said to be evaluating the possibility of making a £28 million swoop for Gnonto, with the player keen on a move to the top flight.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 29/07/2024