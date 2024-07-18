Highlights Leeds United are eyeing Spanish-Irish left-back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty if Junior Firpo departs to Real Betis.

Leeds United could make a move for a Spanish-Irish left-back if Junior Firpo returns to Real Betis in the summer transfer window - with PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty being linked with a move to Elland Road amid reports suggesting the Dominican full-back will return to Spain.

Garcia MacNulty grew up in Betis' youth academy himself, moving to Wolfsburg as a 16-year-old in 2019. Failing to make a single appearance for the German outfit, he went on loan to Dutch second-tier NAC Breda in 2022/23, and his form resulted in a permanent move to Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last summer. A strong year in the Benelux nation put him into the frame for a move abroad - and Leeds could be the side to plunge if they sell Firpo.

Leeds in Chase for Anselmo Garcia MacNulty

The Spanish-born star could be on the move to Elland Road

The report from Estadio Deportivo states that Leeds have set their sights on Garcia MacNulty to come into their ranks over the summer transfer window.

Suggestions earlier in the window from Dutch publication Voetbal International claimed that Leeds were in the driving seat for the 21-year-old, and Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla reported that Betis had opened negotiations with Leeds on Tuesday over the potential signing of Junior Firpo - with the Seville-based club having had the star in their ranks for five years, promoting him to their first-team in 2018/19 before his move to Barcelona.

Junior Firpo's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 15th Assists 8 3rd Crosses Per Game 0.4 =5th Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =7th Match rating 6.96 7th

Leeds would be in need of a left-back if the Dominican Republic star does move back to Andalusia, and that could be Garcia MacNulty as Daniel Farke aims to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign. The Yorkshire outfit will make a move if Firpo does move back to Spain, and the Irish youth international is of interest. His preferred position is at centre-back, but having had a superb campaign with Dutch side Zwolle last season at left-back, it's been enough for Leeds to have sat up and noticed his talents ahead of their second campaign in the Championship - though Southampton and Leicester are also said to be lurking.

The star is on their agenda, and having already explored a potential swoop for his signature, Zwolle would be likely to see him move on this summer with two years left on his contract. Garcia MacNulty would only move to Elland Road if Firpo was to move on, but it's a development to keep an eye on.

Other Sales Could Keep Firpo at Leeds

Failure to reach the Premier League could see Leeds' top talents depart

Firpo did struggle for Leeds in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, but he found his feet last season in the Championship under Farke and despite his flaws, the former Barcelona star could be pivotal for the club next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Junior Firpo featured in 29 Championship games last season, recording eight assists.

Joe Rodon will partner him next season after he signed in a £10million deal from Tottenham Hotspur which saw prodigy Archie Gray move the other way, and whilst the majority of Leeds' stars haven't left, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter have all been linked with moves away and so Firpo could be kept if they end up leaving Elland Road for huge amounts of money.

Garcia MacNulty would likely cost a decent fee after his breakthrough season in the Eredivisie, and after featuring regularly for Republic of Ireland's youth sides, he could have a strong future for the senior team if he does move to west Yorkshire.

