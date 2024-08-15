Highlights Leeds United may lose Rowe to Marseille amid new loan bid, as they hunt a winger post Summerville's departure.

Norwich's Rowe wants OM move; Leeds and Wolves in hunt for signature, while Brighton closes in on Rutter.

Rutter agrees to Brighton move; Leeds could use payout to improve Rowe negotiations, as interest persists.

Leeds United have been handed a hammer blow in their pursuit of Norwich City ace Jonathan Rowe, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that French outfit Olympique Marseille have lodged a new loan bid for the winger.

Crysencio Summerville’s switch to Premier League side West Ham United, which cost the east Londoners an initial £25 million, meant that Daniel Farke Co have been forced to enter the market looking for a new wide man.

Thus far this summer, the three-time English champions have snared deals for Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell, albeit on loan, though they are still yet to replace the ever-dependable Summerville.

Leeds Dealt Hammer Blow in Rowe Pursuit

Winger ‘wants’ move to Marseille this summer

In the wake of Summerville’s departure, Rowe of Norwich quickly emerged as their primary target before the summer transfer window closed for business. The 21-year-old, who chalked up 13 goals and a quartet of assists in 2023/24, has remained at Norwich since emerging from their academy in 2022 and, altogether, has added 56 senior outings in all competitions to his CV.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), transfer insider Romano has revealed that Marseille have tabled a new proposal – a loan with an obligation to buy – to Norwich with the man in question keen on a move to France.

Suggesting that, although nothing is done at the time of writing, the two clubs remain in talks with the hope that a deal can be struck in due course, the transfer insider wrote:

“Olympique Marseille sent new loan with obligation to buy clause bid for Jonathan Rowe tonight. Rowe wants OM move and he’s pushing, the clubs remain in talks. Nothing done yet.”

This update comes just days after TEAMtalk reported that Leeds were poised to lodge their own bid for the London-born star. Elsewhere, journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers were also in the race for his sought-after signature in a summer when he could land a potentially career-defining move.

Rowe now has less than 12 months on his current deal, worth £4,615-per-week, at Carrow Road and Norwich, as a result, could have their hand forced to prevent losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 118-game career at Norwich, Rowe has plundered 36 goals and 15 assists.

Georginio Rutter Edges Towards Brighton Move

Seagulls meet striker’s release clause

Leeds, alongside star Summerville, are also set to lose centre forward Georginio Rutter with Brighton & Hove Albon closing in on a deal this summer, though his Championship employers are trying to convince him to stay at Elland Road.

Newly appointed boss Fabian Hurzeler and his team have activated the Frenchman’s £40 million-worth release clause to lure him away from the Whites, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Rutter, Pedro, Welbeck, Ferguson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Rutter Pedro Welbeck Ferguson Minutes 3,761 2,046 1,707 1,366 Goals 6 9 5 6 Assists 15 3 1 0 Shots per game 2.7 2.4 1.4 1.2 Key passes per game 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.2 Dribbles per game 2.8 1.4 0.3 0.3 Overall rating 7.37 6.93 6.58 6.49

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that Rutter – who notched eight goals and 16 assists across all competitions last season for the second-tier outfit – has agreed to move to the AMEX Stadium.

The hefty pay packet that Leeds receive for the hitman's signature could boost their chase of the aforementioned Rowe, with them now able to return to the negotiating table with a better – and more lucrative – offer than before.

All statistics per WhoScored