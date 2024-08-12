Highlights Leeds United remain interested in signing Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe, despite submitting a failed offer for the winger.

Norwich have decided that Rowe will feature for them in upcoming games.

Leeds may consider Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as an alternative option, having made a £15 million bid to sign the winger.

Leeds United remain interested in Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, who is said to be set to feature again for the Canaries despite the links, according to Graame Bailey.

Rowe was left out of Norwich's opening Championship fixture entirely, as Johannes Hoff Thorup's side lost to newly promoted Oxford United. The Norfolk club reportedly felt the winger shouldn't play a role in the game because of the speculation linking him with a move away, but a decision has been made that he's now ready to feature from this point onward.

The 21-year-old could even start tomorrow night against Stevenage in the EFL Cup, potentially denting Leeds' chances of landing the player. However, the Whites remain in the race to sign Rowe, alongside Marseille, and are expected to submit a £10 million offer for the starlet soon.

Leeds Remain Interested in Rowe

Norwich want £15m for the wide forward

Enjoying a productive 2023/24 season, netting 13 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, Rowe has become the subject of a protracted transfer saga this summer. A number of Championship clubs have expressed an interest, while Marseille have also made an offer and Wolves are said to be ready to rival other suitors for the England under-21 international.

Leeds are understood to have had an opening bid worth £7 million rejected for Rowe, with Daniel Farke viewing the player as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who left for West Ham earlier this summer. Norwich are anticipating an increased offer from the Yorkshire club, with £15 million the purported asking price.

When news broke that Rowe wouldn't feature against Oxford on the weekend, rumours surfaced suggesting that this meant a deal for the London-born man to complete a switch to Elland Road was nearing completion. However, journalist Bailey has perhaps provided Leeds with a set-back in their pursuit of the goalscorer, revealing on X that the player will feature in upcoming Norwich games:

While this could simply be seen as a leverage tactic to hike the price up from the Canaries, Farke may be concerned that it signals a change in feeling toward Rowe from their Championship counterparts, that they're possibly more reticent to sanction a sale.

Rowe's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.06 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.59

Rak-Sakyi Could Have Been an Alternative

The Crystal Palace winger looks set for Sheffield United

If featuring in the early part of the season does mean anything regarding transfer dealings, it may point to Wilfried Gnonto remaining in West Yorkshire, with the Italian playing and scoring against Portsmouth for Leeds on Saturday. The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of teams, including Everton and Napoli, but could stay at Elland Road, which would mean only one new winger needs to be acquired this summer.

This Summerville replacement could have been Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, instead of Rowe, with the Whites reportedly making a £15 million offer for the former Charlton Atheltic loanee. It was initially thought that a temporary deal was on the cards for Rak-Sakyi, but reports have emerged suggesting Leeds want him on a permanent basis, with the opening bid expected to be rejected.

However, Sky Sports reported on Monday that the Eagles wide man is on his way to Sheffield United for a medical with a deal seemingly very close.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024