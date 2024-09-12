Dinamo Zagreb attacker Martin Baturina is reportedly ‘very high’ on Manchester United's wishlist, with Red Devils scouts said to have been following the 21-year-old ‘for a long time’, according to Croatian outlet Germanijak.

Reports from Croatia claim United sent scouts to watch Baturina in action in the Nations League against Portugal and Poland and are now set to follow him to Croatia for Dinamo Zagreb’s derby with Hajduk Split.

Baturina missed the game against Poland but made a 61-minute cameo against Portugal. He has now returned to his club to prepare for the crucial league game against their arch-rivals.

According to the report, the 21-year-old was close to leaving for Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, but Dinamo ultimately decided not to sell Baturina, who was happy to remain at the club with Champions League football on the horizon.

GMS previously reported that the Croatian ace was the subject of an accepted £25m offer from Leeds United, but Baturina rejected the move to Elland Road to play in the Championship, aiming to stay at his boyhood club for another year.

With Man United now in the frame, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make an initial offer for Baturina, who is coming off an impressive season in his native country.

Red Devils Eye Martin Baturina

Sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action

According to Germanijak, Dinamo are also prepared to offer Baturina an improved deal to stay at the club and make him one of the top earners in the squad.

The 21-year-old, who joined Dinamo’s youth ranks in 2017, broke through into the first team in 2021 and has been a key player for the Croatian giants ever since.

Since making his debut in 2021, Baturina has made 126 appearances for Dinamo across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and registering 32 assists.

A versatile attacker, the Croatian international has been utilised in several positions across the front line over the past three years but mostly plays as an attacking midfielder.

Martin Baturina Dinamo Zagreb Stats (2024/25) Competition Games Goals Assists SuperSport NHL 4 0 4 Champions League 2 0 1

Baturina’s style of play has drawn comparisons to Luka Modric. The 21-year-old is eyed as the ideal successor to the Real Madrid ace in the national team and is considered the future of Croatian football.

One of the most gifted footballers in Croatia, Baturina helped Dinamo lift their seventh consecutive league title last season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in the process.

Man Utd ‘Appreciate’ Eberechi Eze

Tracking several wingers

Manchester United have been monitoring Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as they scout several wingers ahead of a busy summer window in 2025, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils reportedly ‘appreciate’ Eze’s ability and will be tracking multiple players in search of a new winger. Romano suggests there is a ‘concrete’ chance they will invest in another attacking signing after this season.

Eze’s release clause of £68 million is set to be reactivated next year, providing an opportunity for interested clubs to bypass negotiations with Palace.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.