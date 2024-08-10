Highlights Leeds United are in talks to sign Norwich's Jonathan Rowe, and are willing to pay £10 million for his services.

Rowe had a successful season, attracting interest from Leeds and Marseille.

The Yorkshire club are also trying to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, as they look for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United are in talks to sign Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe this summer, with the Whites reportedly prepared to pay around £10 million for the winger's services, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Rowe produced a fruitful campaign last season, netting 12 goals and registering two assists in 32 Championship appearances for the Canaries. This impressive year has sparked a battle for the England under-21 international's services, with Leeds and Marseille said to be rivalling each other for the elusive signature.

Wolves were also said to be considering making a bid for the prolific wide man, although it now appears to be a two-horse race between the Whites and the Ligue 1 outfit. While Norwich are reportedly demanding £15 million for Rowe, Jacobs has revealed that Leeds' imminent bid will be in the region of £10 million, with this fee possibly prompting further negotiations or a compromise from the Norfolk side.

Leeds Set to Bid for Rowe

The Norwich man is eager to leave the club

Born in London, Rowe joined Norwich at the age of 11, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract in 2021. Since then, he's gone on to establish himself in the Canaries' first team, breaking through initially when the club were relegated from the Premier League back in 2022.

However, his true breakout season was last campaign, bursting onto the scene at Carrow Road. The 21-year-old scored 13 goals across all competitions, lighting up the Championship, and was described by Sky Sports co-commentator as 'scintillating'.

Leeds are said to have had an initial bid worth £7 million rejected for the youngster, with Jacobs revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that an improved offer is expected to be tabled from the Yorkshire side:

"Leeds are in talks for Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe and are prepared to now pay around £10m. It’s to date been a verbal back and forth but a formal bid is expected soon. Leeds also like Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is available for a loan."

Rowe could find the allure of playing at Elland Road and competing for promotion back to the Premier League enticing, and thus personal terms likely wouldn't be an issue. However, the threat posed by Marseille remains a concern for Daniel Farke, who views the winger as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who departed for West Ham earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether a bid worth £10 million will be accepted by Norwich for the star winger who has been dubbed "incredible" by David Wagner, although the Championsip club are likely to use Marseille's interest as leverage to extract more from the Whites.

Rowe's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.06 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.59

Leeds Interested in Rak-Sakyi

Farke Wants him on Loan

Summerville scored 19 goals goals for Leeds last season, winning the Championship Player of the Year award, and thus replacing the talented Dutchman may require multiple signings. Additionally, Wilfried Gnonto continues to be linked with a move away, with a switch to Evertons said to be 'not dead'.

Thus the need for wide forwards is pressing for Farke, and as alluded to by Jacobs, Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a player of interest. Leeds have reportedly agreed terms to sign the 21-year-old on a season-long loan from the South London outfit. Despite struggling for minutes last season at Selhurst Park, Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals on loan at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024