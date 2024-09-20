Leeds United travel to Cardiff City tomorrow afternoon in what is a pivotal Championship clash, but without wingers Daniel James and Manor Solomon, sparking claims from journalist Graham Smyth that the Yorkshire club should've acquired Roland Sallai.

The Whites suffered their first defeat of the season last week, with a solo strike from Luca Koleosho enough for Burnley to claim all three points at Elland Road. Although this result followed a positive start to the season for Daniel Farke's team, they now sit five points adrift of leaders West Bromwich Albion just four games into the new campaign, meaning the visit to South Wales has taken on extra importance.

Farke goes to the Cardiff City Stadium without James, who is out for several weeks with a hamstring issue, and potentially without Solomon, who suffered a back injury this week. These fitness issues have prompted fans and journalists to rue the failure to sign versatile forward Sallai, who the Yorkshire club were said to be pushing to sign before the transfer deadline.

Smyth: Leeds Should've Signed Sallai

The attacker eventually went to Galatasaray

Failing to achieve promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, the pressure is on Farke to do so this time around. After the defeat to Burnley, the West Yorkshiremen cannot afford another negative result this weekend against Cardiff, but are facing a shortage of attacking players with James and Solomon potentially both ruled out.

The club have perhaps left themselves one player light in attacking areas, with Leeds journalist Smyth arguing that they should have gone through with the acquisition of Sallai to avoid scenarios like the one they find themselves in, on the Inside Elland Road podcast:

"Then Manor Solomon, a lot of people had concerns over his injury record. He's got a back issue this week, and the biggest question mark of all is over him. And numbers, yeah, and height. They should have got Roland Sallai, a big lad, can play everywhere, especially (as a) ten. Should have got him. I mean, they should have got him. There can be no real debate over that, now, can there?"

A deal for Sallai ultimately failed to materialise, with the attacker instead joining Galatasaray last week. The Hungarian netted eight times in 37 appearances across all competition for Freiburg last season, and would certainly have added variety and physicality to Farke's attacking cohort.

Sallai's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.7 Key Passes Per 90 1.42 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.03

Farke's Position Not At Threat Imminently

There's been talk that the German is under immediate pressure

While things could turn sour for Farke if they don't return from Wales with all three points, Smyth has dismissed reports that the German tactician's future in Yorkshire is at immediate threat. Rumours had emerged that the 49ers ownership are eyeing an 'elite manager' to relace the former Norwich City boss, although it appears he'll be granted more time to improve results.

The Whites had accumulated eight points from their opening four games, so crisis talk is certainly premature, although not defeating bottom of the table side Cardiff tomorrow lunchtime could mean the pitchforks come out amongst the Leeds faithful, and the club's hierarchy may quickly alter their stance.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 20/09/2024