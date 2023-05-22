Leeds United may be thwarted in their attempts to lure Rangers star Ryan Kent to Elland Road if they suffer relegation to the Championship, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, meaning Sam Allardyce's side will go into their final day clash with Tottenham Hotspur sitting in the Premier League's drop zone.

Leeds transfer news - Ryan Kent

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds' long-standing interest in Kent is refusing to go away and he is currently in talks with a number of English clubs about a potential move south of the border.

The report suggests Everton, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, and Burnley are also keen on the winger, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce have put a lucrative contract on the table.

Kent is set to leave Rangers in a matter of weeks, with his £18,000-per-week deal due to expire at the end of this month.

Leeds have been eager to acquire the 26-year-old for a prolonged period and had a £10million bid rejected by his current employers in 2020.

But with uncertainty surrounding where his long-term future lies, the Yorkshire outfit made contact with Kent's representatives earlier this year.

What has Dean Jones said about Kent?

Jones has doubts over whether Kent will be open to signing on the dotted line at Leeds if they fail to maintain their Premier League status.

The respected journalist believes the former Liverpool man has set his sights on swapping the Scottish Premiership for the English top flight.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know that Kent would be willing to play in the Championship.

"I don't think that's what his vision is going to be at this stage, so we'll have to wait and see exactly how the two align."

Would Kent be a good signing for Leeds?

There is no doubt that Kent has enjoyed a productive spell on Rangers' books as, according to Transfermarkt, he has scored 33 goals and registered a further 57 assists in 218 appearances.

The wide-man has also clinched two trophies at Ibrox, where he has been among his side's better performers this season.

Kent has been handed an average match rating of 7.31 by WhoScored, a figure only bettered by James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell and Borna Barisic in the Rangers squad.

He has been described as 'top class' by former Gers chief Steven Gerrard, so Leeds should pounce if it becomes clear that Kent is open to heading to Elland Road.