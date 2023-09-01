Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra is 'likely to depart' if a suitable offer is tabled and he could be joined by a teammate in heading through the Elland Road exit door ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Friday's 11pm cut-off point looming, Whites boss Daniel Farke may sanction alterations to his promotion-chasing squad.

Leeds transfer news - Luis Sinisterra

According to FootballTransfers, Sinisterra could be set to make a quickfire return to the Premier League as Crystal Palace and Everton are mulling over whether to head to Leeds with a late bid for his services.

The report suggests the winger, who grabbed his first goal of the season during the win over Ipswich Town last week, is facing an uncertain future despite a relegation release clause written into his contract expiring.

Everton have held discussions with Leeds, according to the Daily Mail via Goodison News, over the possibility of striking a deal just a matter of hours before the summer window slams shut.

The Colombia international has only been on the Yorkshire giants' books since last year, when he sealed a £21million switch from Dutch side Feyenoord, but suffering relegation to the Championship has resulted in top flight sides circling.

However, Leeds are in a strong negotiating position as Sinisterra's contract, which allows him to pocket £65,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are hopeful of fending off interest in the 24-year-old.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Sinisterra?

Taylor understands that Sinisterra could be among those currently on Leeds' books to embark on a fresh challenge if a suitable offer is lodged in the coming hours, meaning Farke needs to have a potential replacement lined up.

The reputable reporter is aware that Crysencio Summerville, who has been the subject of a rejected £20million bid from Burnley in recent days, is also on the radar of Premier League sides.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Sinisterra is one that is likely to depart if an offer comes. Summerville has attracted interest from the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace as well.

"I just think it's a case of having these deals potentially ready, so they can pull the trigger if they need to. As we know, on Deadline Day, you've got to move quickly. Otherwise you can be left short."

What next for Leeds?

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are in the market for a new left-back after being beaten to the acquisition of Leicester City's Luke Thomas.

Premier League side Sheffield United managed to snap up the England under-21 international on Thursday, forcing Farke to head back to the drawing board.

It is understood that Leicester sanctioned Thomas' loan move to Bramall Lane instead of Leeds as they did not want him to link up with a Championship rival as both clubs battle it out for promotion.

Leeds have allowed Cody Drameh to seal a Deadline Day move to Birmingham City, with the right-back joining the Midlands on a loan deal which includes an option to buy.