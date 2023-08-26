Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto 'still hopes for a move' during the final days of the summer transfer window and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Elland Road outfit's stance.

Whites boss Daniel Farke can make further adjustments to his squad ahead of the fast-approaching September 1 deadline.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' trip to Ipswich Town, via Sky Sports, Farke admitted that he is willing to hand Gnonto a second chance.

The German tactician revealed that the winger, who sealed a £3.8million move from FC Zurich less than 12 months ago, apologised for handing in a transfer request and refusing to play for the Whites in recent fixtures.

Leeds opened disciplinary proceedings against Gnonto when he ruled himself out of contention to feature in clashes earlier this month, having been informed of the Yorkshire giants' decision not to sanction his exit.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 19-year-old is fighting to join Everton in what has become a tense and complicated situation.

But Leeds are in a strong negotiating position as Gnonto's £20,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, resulting in them pushing back multiple bids from Sean Dyche's Toffees.

Despite that, Everton are refusing to give up in their pursuit and are preparing to test the Whites' resolve by submitting an improved offer worth in the region of £30million in the coming days.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) Undisclosed Rodrigo (Al Rayyan) Undisclosed Ben Andreucci (Bolton Wanderers) Free Owen Bray (Barrow) Free Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United) Free Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) Loan Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) Loan Diego Llorente (Real Betis) Loan Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach) Loan Jack Harrison (Everton) Loan Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) £24m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gnonto?

Romano understands that Everton have identified Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana as an alternative option to Gnonto, with Leeds remaining insistent that they are unwilling to do business.

But the respected reporter is aware that the Italy international is still holding out for a move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Sulemana is one of the players they are monitoring. This is the reality because a deal for Wilfried Gnonto is very difficult.

"Leeds have always maintained their position that they don't want to sell the player. Now he is training again with the squad, so it's getting complicated.

"The player still hopes for a move in the final days of the window, but it's very difficult with Leeds."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

It appears that Farke is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park as, according to TEAMtalk, Leeds are considering a move for Jonjo Shelvey after he has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are open to offers for the former Newcastle United man, who has been restricted to just eight appearances for his current employers and not been included in a single matchday squad since the new campaign got underway, after a bust-up with boss Steve Cooper.

Shelvey has been deemed surplus to requirements by Forest and they are eager to move him on before the deadline as they aim to balance the books.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds' links to the former England international have come as a shock.

Although Shelvey's £75,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, it appears his days at Forest are numbered.