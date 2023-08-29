Leeds United target Glen Kamara is 'ready' to make the move to Elland Road after a key development involving the Rangers star, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the summer deadline just a matter of days away, Whites boss Daniel Farke has set his sights on bolstering his promotion-chasing squad.

Leeds transfer news - Glen Kamara

According to the Herald, Kamara is preparing to embark on a fresh challenge by clinching a £5million switch to Leeds.

The report suggests the Championship outfit are in the closing stages of discussions with Rangers after the Finland international, who has made 193 appearances during his time on the Glasgow giants' books, has agreed personal terms.

Leeds identified Kamara as an obtainable target due to having a release clause written into his Ibrox contract.

The Yorkshire giants eventually headed to the negotiating table towards the end of last week, and it is expected that the defensive midfielder will be a member of Farke's squad before the window slams shut.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kamara would prefer to join Leeds than stay with Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers, although they have faced competition from Middlesbrough.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Kamara?

Jones believes Kamara will fit seemlessly into the Leeds squad if his move is rubber-stamped, as expected, ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The reputable journalist understands that the 27-year-old is ready to head to Elland Road and, contrary to some reports, there have been no problems attempting to negotiate a fee with Rangers.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I really do feel like Kamara is going to be a good fit for Leeds. Looking at their squad and their team selections so far, I feel like having him as an option in the centre of the park is going to be a real asset.

"I know there has been a bit of an issue, reports over the price not being agreed, but the player is in a position where he is ready to make this switch.

"My information, as of Monday night, was that there were no issues and the negotiations were ongoing, so there is still real promise of that deal."

What's next for Leeds?

It appears that Farke is eager to bolster his full-back options in the coming days as, according to The Athletic, Leeds are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests the England under-21 international, who has been restricted to just six outings in a Spurs shirt, has been pinpointed as a target while the Whites also look to acquire a central midfielder and No.10.

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Spence after he has failed to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou, leading to interest from Championship and Serie A sides.

Leeds, Bristol City and Swansea have enquired over the possibility of recruiting the former Middlesbrough man on loan, while Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg are also among his suitors.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are understood to be further admirers of Spence, who is desperate to remain in the Premier League.