Leeds United 'alarm bells are ringing' after Wilfried Gnonto has been offered to a Premier League side as he seeks an Elland Road exit, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the winger only joined the Whites in a £3.8million deal from FC Zurich less than 12 months ago, he is eager to leave Daniel Farke's side following last season's relegation to the Championship.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to MailOnline, Gnonto was left out of Leeds' squad for their Carabao Cup first round win over Shrewsbury Town earlier this week as he asked not to be considered.

The report suggests the Italy international did not want to be involved as he seeks a move away from the Whites, but his current employers are eager to hold onto him as he has four years remaining on his £20,000-per-week contract.

Gnonto's omission against Shrewsbury came just a matter of days after he started Leeds' season-opening draw with Cardiff City.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire giants are eager to retain the 19-year-old's services after seeing a number of players move onto pastures new thanks to relegation release clauses being written into their respective contracts.

Everton tested Leeds' resolve by lodging a £15million bid for Gnonto last month, but the proposal was swiftly rejected.

Despite the setback, the Toffees are still the frontrunners to reach an agreement for the former Inter Milan youngster, amid additional interest from the likes of Napoli, and £20million could be enough to convince Leeds to cash in.

What has Dean Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones believes Gnonto, who registered eight goal contributions in 28 outings last term, has worried Leeds because his plea not to be involved against Shrewsbury highlights that he is desperate to move on.

The reputable journalist is aware that the likes of West Ham United and Fulham have joined Everton in the hunt for the wide-man's signature, while Aston Villa have been offered the chance to land him.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Gnonto was impressive on Sunday, but obviously alarm bells are ringing now because of it becoming pretty clear he wants to leave.

"If he stays on board at Leeds, their hopes of promotion this season are increased massively. But the threat of him leaving has always been there, and a large reason for that is he doesn’t want a season in the Championship. He knows he doesn’t need to be playing there.

"As a person, he’s one of the happiest players in the country, and he’s got this amazing personality that he’s shown since joining, but don’t be fooled into thinking that beneath that smile is not someone who is extremely driven by the need to be successful here and now.

"We saw flashes of absolute brilliance last season, and he’s proven to himself and other clubs that he’s Premier League quality. He’s got options here and in Italy that are still being explored.

"He could be an option for West Ham, while Everton like him, and I’ve heard him mentioned as someone Fulham have had half an eye on too, while they look to recruit a creative player if Callum Hudson-Odoi was to fall flat.

"Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign him and are making a decision on that at the moment."

What's next for Leeds?

It appears that Farke has been forced to go back to the drawing board in his search for a new right-back as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have hijacked Leeds' move for Norwich City's Max Aarons.

The Italian journalist suggests the Premier League outfit came in with a late bid for the former England under-21 international, who has made 213 appearances for his current employers, and he wasted no time in heading to the south coast to undergo a medical.

Farke had been hoping to seal a reunion with Aarons, having handed him 141 outings during their time together at Norwich.

But Bournemouth have scuppered the German tactician's hopes of linking up with the 23-year-old as the Cherries agreed a £7million fee with the Canaries, with the deal potentially being worth £12million if add-ons are activated.

Leeds were looking to pounce after Aarons entered the final 12 months of his £22,500-per-week contract at Carrow Road.