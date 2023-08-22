Leeds United have 'backed themselves into a corner' and need to 'bite the bullet' over Wilfried Gnonto after a key development at Elland Road, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Whites boss Daniel Farke, who was appointed during the summer, can still sanction incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to FootballTransfers, Everton are preparing to test Leeds' resolve by submitting an improved Gnonto bid worth in the region of £30million in the coming days.

The report suggests the two clubs are set to hold crucial talks after the Italy international, who only headed to Yorkshire in a £3.8million move from FC Zurich less than 12 months ago, has made it clear he wants to head to Goodison Park.

It is understood that Gnonto handed in a written transfer request last week after growing frustrated at Leeds refusing to allow him to make a quickfire return to the Premier League.

The winger has also been refusing to play for his current employers ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, resulting in the Whites opening disciplinary proceedings.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto is fighting to join Everton in what has become a tense and complicated situation.

But the Merseyside outfit have failed with multiple bids for the 19-year-old, with the most recent being worth £25million including bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m All transfers fee via Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gnonto?

Taylor believes Leeds have made it difficult to change their stance over whether to sell Gnonto after a behind-the-scenes feud has gone public.

But the respected journalist feels the Championship side need to cash in while they can still get a lucrative fee instead of having an unhappy player on their hands beyond the transfer deadline.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "They've backed themselves into a corner now, in my view, because there's a point where you want to hold firm on your stance.

"It's almost like if they sell him now, everyone's going to say, 'why didn't you just sell him anyway?' The more they're digging their heels into the ground, the more Gnonto is pushing to leave.

"I do think they've just got to bite the bullet, swallow their pride and sell him. I think they could get a good price for him."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

Luis Sinisterra is also attracting Premier League interest as, according to Football Insider, Brentford have made enquiries ahead of potentially offering a route out of Leeds.

The report suggests former club Feyenoord and Ligue 1 outfit Nice are also interested in the Colombia international, who has been handed 96 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, but the west Londoners may have the upper-hand.

Leeds are in a strong negotiating position as Sinisterra still has four years remaining on his £65,000-per-week contract, which does not include a release clause.

The wide-man joined the Whites during Jesse Marsch's reign, sealing a £21million switch from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Sinisterra has gone on to make 24 appearances for Leeds, finding the back of the net seven times along the way.