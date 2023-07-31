Leeds United are facing a number of obstacles as they attempt to pull off the 'really good signing' of Swansea City star Joel Piroe at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the new Championship season is just a matter of days away, with the Whites kicking off their campaign at Cardiff City on Sunday, boss Daniel Farke remains in the market for further reinforcements.

Leeds transfer news - Joel Piroe

According to Football Insider, Leeds will have to part with up to £20million if they want to tempt Swansea into sanctioning Piroe's departure ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The report suggests the Welsh side are braced for offers after the striker found the back of the net 20 times last term, but they are in no rush to agree a fee.

It is understood that Southampton and Leicester City, who joined Leeds in suffering relegation from the Premier League in May, have also set their sights on landing Piroe.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are looking to offer the Dutchman a route into the top flight as well.

Piroe's representatives are unhappy at Swansea's proposals on how to structure a potential move, amid additional interest from Serie A side Atalanta, having previously agreed the terms of a sale with former chief executive Julian Winter.

Leeds' Championship rivals are remaining firm in their stance despite the former PSV Eindhoven man entering the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth just shy of £12,000-per-week.

Piroe has been a serious threat in the second tier, having scored 41 goals and registered a further eight assists in 88 appearances.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Piroe?

Jacobs believes Piroe would be a shrewd addition to Leeds' squad as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League, but Swansea's valuation is proving to be a sticking point.

The reputable reporter also understands that the Yorkshire side are not at the front of the queue for the 23-year-old, with Nice offering a potential route into Ligue 1, so Farke has plenty of work to do if he wants to win the race for an agreement.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "He could be a really good signing. He is obviously playing in pre-season at the moment and Swansea's asking price is relatively high.

"It's going to be difficult for anybody to pull off a deal at value. At the moment, I think that Leeds are not necessarily the one to watch compared to the likes of Leicester and Southampton, who have looked.

"Away from English football, there's been some interest from Nice as well. But nothing is necessarily imminent at this point."

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds have suffered a blow in their attempts to hold onto Wilfried Gnonto as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Italy international wants to seal a summer exit.

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking to offer a quickfire return to the top flight and are ahead of Napoli in the hunt for his signature.

The report suggests the Toffees have the edge because the reigning Serie A champions need to sanction departures before pouncing for Gnonto, who racked up four goals and as many assists in 28 Leeds appearances last season, and £20million is likely to be enough to land him.

Discussions are ongoing between Everton, Leeds and the winger's representatives, while he has worked his way onto Sean Dyche's radar due to his versatility.

But the Whites are eager to retain Gnonto's services and have already snubbed a £15million offer which was lodged by Everton.