Leeds United have 'concrete interest' in Djed Spence and Tottenham Hotspur's stance over a potential move to Elland Road has emerged, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Whites chief Daniel Farke remains in the market for reinforcements despite sealing the £12million arrival of Joel Piroe from Swansea City earlier this week.

Leeds transfer news - Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Tottenham are willing to listen to any offers for Spence after he has failed to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou.

The report suggests the 23-year-old, who only headed to north London in a £20million switch from Middlesbrough last summer, has attracted interest from Championship and Serie A sides.

It is understood that Leeds, Bristol City and Swansea have enquired over the possibility of recruiting Spence on loan for the remainder of the season, while Strasbourg could offer a route back into Ligue 1.

The right-back returned from the French top flight at the end of last term, having made 10 appearances during a temporary spell with Rennes.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are understood to be further suitors of Spence, who is desperate to remain in the Premier League.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds should attempt to win the race for the ex-Nottingham Forest loanee after failing to get a move for Max Aarons over the line.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free All fees from Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Spence?

Jacobs understands that Leeds are eager to acquire Spence before the transfer slams shut, but Tottenham's preference is to sanction his permanent exit.

The respected journalist is aware that the Yorkshire giants, who have also lodged a bid for Genk's Joseph Paintsil, are facing competition from Championship rivals for the England under-21 international.

When asked about Leeds looking to strike a deal, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Spence, I think that there is concrete interest in a loan, but Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale.

"Not that many suitors are at the table for Spence at the moment so, as the window ticks on, Championship clubs might be able to persuade Spence to drop down simply because his options are limited at Tottenham.

"I'm also told that Swansea and Bristol City are two other clubs that have at least considered a loan move, but let's see what the position is of Spurs because they would ultimately like to sell if they possibly could. It will, therefore, just depend on if anyone meets that valuation."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds have set their sights on raiding Nottingham Forest as, according to TEAMtalk, they are considering a move for Jonjo Shelvey after he has fallen out of favour at the City Ground.

The report suggests the Tricky Trees are open to offers for the central midfielder, who has been restricted to just eight appearances for his current employers and not been included in a single matchday squad since the new campaign got underway, after a bust-up with boss Steve Cooper.

Shelvey has been deemed surplus to requirements by Forest and they are eager to move him on as they aim to balance the books.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds' links to the former Newcastle United man have come as a shock, but Farke is looking to beef up his midfield.

Although Shelvey's £75,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, it appears his days at Forest are numbered.