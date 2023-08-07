Leeds United have been 'bullish' after Wilfried Gnonto has attracted Premier League interest and the Elland Road fans' favourite will only be allowed to leave if he attempts to 'force an exit' or in another key situation, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have entered a new era under Daniel Farke, following his appointment as head coach last month, but further incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Gnonto could be set for a quickfire return to the top flight as Everton are less than £2million away from reaching an agreement with Leeds.

The report suggests the Toffees have lodged an offer worth in the region of £18million and, although that remains short of the Whites' valuation, there is optimism that a deal will eventually be struck.

Leeds have refused to sell Gnonto on the cheap, despite suffering relegation to the Championship last term, and rejected a £15million proposal from Everton a matter of weeks ago.

It is understood that the winger does not have a loan relegation release clause written into his contract, with similar arrangements allowing the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca to seal temporary moves away from Yorkshire.

Reputable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that suitors could look to pounce during the final days of the transfer window if Gnonto is still at Elland Road.

Leeds are open to selling the Italy international if a £20million bid is launched amid additional interest from reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gnonto?

Jacobs understands that Leeds remain determined to fend off interest in Gnonto as Farke sees him as a key cog in the bid for Championship promotion.

The respected journalist feels the Whites will only offload the 19-year-old, who started the season-opening draw with Cardiff City amid uncertainty over his long-term future, if a lucrative proposal is tabled or he pushes for a move.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Daniel Farke sees Gnonto as being quite vital to the project in terms of coming back up, so Leeds have been pretty bullish here.

"They've been pretty dismissive with Everton, which tells you that somebody is going to have to pay above market value to succeed on this one.

"As it stands, Everton haven't come back and Leeds are planning for the player to remain at Elland Road for the season. Only a huge offer or a player-driven move to try and force an exit is looking like changing that, at this stage."

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds are not only at risk of losing Gnonto as, according to MailOnline, Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Tyler Adams and prepared to trigger the release clause written into his contract.

The report suggests the capital club are able to sign the former RB Leipzig man, who made 26 appearances last season, for £20million following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit after making contact with Adams' representatives in a bid to discover the costs of a potential deal which would see him head to Stamford Bridge.

The United States international is in-demand ahead of the transfer deadline as Aston Villa are also willing to activate his release clause, while Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have launched enquiries.

Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on winning the race for Adams as he is aiming to add more depth and experience to his squad.