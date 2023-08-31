Leeds United star Cody Drameh 'will leave' Elland Road ahead of the fast-approaching deadline after a key behind-the-scenes decision has been made, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Whites boss Daniel Farke only has a matter of hours to sanction further incomings and outgoings as the summer window will slam shut on Friday at 11pm.

Leeds transfer news - Cody Drameh

According to Italian journalist Romano, Leeds are open to selling Drameh or negotiating a loan move away from Elland Road after Djed Spence's arrival has resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

The reliable reporter suggests the Yorkshire giants are looking to offload the right-back as he has refused to extend his £4,400-per-week contract, which is due to expire next summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Farke does not trust Drameh, resulting in him not fitting into the German tactician's plans and his days in a Leeds shirt being numbered.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to two substitute appearances since the new campaign got underway earlier this month, while Spence's loan arrival for a £1million fee from Tottenham Hotspur has opened the door for him to seek a route away from the Whites.

Drameh appears to have no future at Elland Road despite playing a key role in Luton Town securing promotion to the Premier League last term, having provided two assists in 19 outings over the course of a loan spell.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Drameh?

Romano understands that Drameh is in line to seal his Leeds departure after the decision not to pen fresh terms has led to discussions being held over his future.

The transfer expert feels the former Fulham youngster has forced the Whites into looking to offload him during the final hours of the summer window, which has resulted in a number of suitors coming forward.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Cody Drameh will leave the club, for sure. It is something that they are already discussing because the player is not extending his contract so, for Leeds, it makes sense to find a solution in the final days.

"Let's see where he is going because there are multiple options. But I think this is something that is going to happen by Friday."

What next for Leeds?

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are holding internal discussions over whether to test Celtic's resolve with another bid for Matt O'Riley after Farke has set his sights on bolstering his options in the middle of the park.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Championship outfit failed to convince the Bhoys to part with the six-cap Denmark under-21 international when they had an opening offer rejected earlier this week.

The report suggests Celtic are bracing themselves for an improved proposal despite being adamant that O'Riley, who has racked up three goal contributions in his opening four outings of the new campaign, is not for sale.

Serie A side Bologna have also been courting the central midfielder during the final days of the window, but their bid was quickly snubbed by the reigning Scottish Premiership champions as they continue to hold firm.