Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has received a major boost in his bid to keep Elland Road favourite Tyler Adams out of the clutches of Premier League clubs, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The United States international only made the £20million switch from RB Leipzig last year but, following the Whites' relegation to the Championship, there are a number of sides hoping to acquire his services.

Leeds transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to MailOnline, West Ham United have set their sights on offering Adams an immediate route back into the top flight.

The report suggests the Hammers are looking to sign a combative midfielder alongside Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, with the £55,000-per-week man fitting the bill.

But West Ham are not Adams' only admirers as Aston Villa also hold an interest, with Unai Emery aiming to strengthen his squad ahead of Europa Conference League action in the upcoming campaign.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have enquired over the 24-year-old's availability as well, while Brighton & Hove Albion have been weighing up whether to up the ante by launching a bid.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams has been recommended as a potential Manchester United signing, highlighting that he has attracted a number of suitors.

But it is understood that 49ers Enterprises have identified the American, who made 26 appearances last season, as a key part of their plans at Elland Road.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Adams?

Jacobs has handed Leeds supporters a boost as he understands Adams is not pushing to leave the Yorkshire giants, with him being willing to take on the challenge of clinching an immediate return to the Premier League.

The respected journalist believes Farke is desperate to keep the former New York Red Bulls man on board after taking charge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Compared to others, Tyler Adams was definitely more open to the Leeds project and the challenge of trying to get them back into the Premier League first time.

"But there is, of course, interest and uncertainty over his future. I think that Leeds are fighting to retain him. He is recovering from injury as well, which is probably why it's been a bit more of a delayed clarity over his future."

Who else has been linked with a Leeds departure?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are looking to raid Leeds after their relegation to the second tier, with Toffees boss Sean Dyche eyeing Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville.

The Merseyside outfit were also keen on Rodrigo, but he joined Qatari side Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

Everton are not the only side chasing Gnonto as a return to his homeland could be on the cards, with Italian giants AC Milan and Fiorentina holding exploratory talks.

Aston Villa have registered an interest in the teenager, who joined Leeds in a £3.8million switch from FC Zurich last year, as well.

Meanwhile, the Whites are anticipating offers to come in for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, which has led to Farke scouring the market for a new first-choice shot-stopper.