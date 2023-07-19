Leeds United 'want to fight to keep' Tyler Adams, but a Premier League side could be circling for the Elland Road fans' favourite, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke, who was appointed as the Whites' new boss earlier this month, is desperate to keep key men in the squad ahead of pushing for an immediate return to the top flight.

Leeds transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are hopeful of retaining Adams' services despite it being expected that he will be the subject of bids after suffering relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests 49ers Enterprises have set their sights on sealing promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking and the United States international, who made 26 appearances last season, remains an integral member of the squad.

Adams has hinted that he could remain at Leeds as, when asked about the Whites' quest to return to the top flight, he claimed 'we'll get back there'.

But respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa may escalate their pursuit of the central midfielder, with the Midlands outfit looking to capitalise on the Yorkshire giants dropping into the second tier.

West Ham United have also set their sights on landing Adams, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have lodged enquiries, and Brighton & Hove Albion have been weighing up whether to launch a bid.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Adams?

Jacobs is expecting Premier League admirers to test Leeds' resolve over Adams, who has been described by former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson as 'outstanding', with West Ham being a potential destination.

Although the journalist is aware that the Elland Road outfit are willing to offload the 24-year-old at the right price, just a year on from his £20million switch from RB Leipzig, he understands that Farke is desperate to keep him on board.

When asked about Adams' future, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think West Ham could potentially be there as well. Given the quality that Adams has, I'd be surprised if Premier League suitors don't move and try and exploit the fact that Leeds went down.

"The Leeds position is still clear that, of course, they're not going to fully stand in the player's way for the right offer. But their starting position is not resignation to losing Tyler Adams.

"They do want to fight to keep him, but it just remains to be seen whether that's going to be possible."

What's next for Leeds?

According to MailOnline, Leeds have rejected a £15million approach from Everton after the Toffees looked to strike a deal for Wilfried Gnonto.

The report suggests the Whites have informed the Merseyside outfit that they have no interest in selling the Italy international, who racked up eight goal contributions during his opening season in English football.

Gnonto does not have a relegation release clause written into his contract, meaning they will only consider sanctioning his exit if a bid worth in excess of £20million is tabled.

Aston Villa are also among the attacker's admirers, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position despite their relegation into the Championship.

That is because Gnonto, who joined in a £3.8million switch from FC Zurich less than 12 months ago, still has four years remaining on his £20,000-per-week deal.