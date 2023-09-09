Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to sign a free agent left-back to bolster his defensive options.

Junior Firpo is nearing a return to contention as he continues to recover from a knee ligament problem.

Leeds failed to bring in an alternative option despite spending more than £30million before the transfer window slammed shut.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has set his sights on bolstering his left-back options at Elland Road by signing a free agent despite 'good news' emerging on Junior Firpo, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites spent more than £30million on fresh talent during the summer transfer window, but they might still have left themselves short defensively as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds latest news - Junior Firpo

Firpo has given Leeds supporters hope that he is close to returning to the fray as, speaking to the Dominican Republic media outlet Momento Deportivo RD, he revealed he is on the verge of making a full recovery.

Although the left-back has made 51 appearances during his spell on the Whites' books, chalking up six goal contributions in the process, he has been unable to feature since the new campaign got underway last month.

There are fears that Firpo could still be on the sidelines for up to another month, despite his positive update, as he continues to fight back from a knee ligament problem.

The former Spain under-21 international, who has chosen to represent the Dominican Republic at senior level but is still waiting to win his first cap, has remained at Leeds despite several European clubs being keen to profit from his current employers' relegation to the Championship during the transfer window.

Turkish side Galatasaray attempted to recruit Firpo on loan for the remainder of the campaign after seeing Ligue 1 outfit Marseille drop out of the race for his signature, but a move to the Super Lig has failed to come to fruition.

The interest came after journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the full-back would not be missed by the Leeds supporters if he embarked on a fresh challenge.

But statistics show that Firpo, who joined in a £13million deal from Barcelona two years ago, only saw three teammates average more tackles per outing in the Premier League last season.

Leeds United average tackles per Premier League game in the 2022/23 season Cody Drameh 5.0 Tyler Adams 3.7 Pascal Struijk 2.9 Junior Firpo 2.5 Rasmus Kristensen 2.4 All statistics according to WhoScored

What has Ben Jacobs said about Firpo and Leeds' plans?

Jacobs understands that Leeds are eager to acquire a free agent to challenge Firpo for the left-back berth if a suitable option is available.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Farke standing by the £60,000-per-week star if he impresses when he returns from the sidelines.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Leeds knew in the final days of the window that they needed left-back cover but, now the European window is shut, their options are limited. It's not just about bringing someone in for the sake of it. The good news is that Junior Firpo says that he is fit and will return, but there's still ultimately not that much cover there. If the right opportunity arose, of course, Leeds would like to move and the beauty of the free agency market is that it can be quite cost-effective. But there are no indications yet that anything is close at this stage, albeit with windows shutting and players looking to finalise their moves in the free agency market, as a result. I think that we'll see a flurry of movements. When I say windows shutting, it's obviously not relevant to the free agency market, but it might be relevant to some options becoming available who are currently tied up and end up leaving their current club. We saw that with Kasper Schmeichel, whose contract with Nice was mutually terminated, so surprise opportunities in free agency can still present themselves. But Leeds kind of resigned themselves at the end of the European window to the fact that if they didn't bring in a loan option, they might have to stick with what they've got until at least January and hope that Firpo can get fit."

Who could potentially head to Leeds as a free agent?

Ryan Bertrand, who has won 19 caps for England, has been a free agent since his £80,000-per-week contract at Leicester City expired during the summer, and the Foxes opted against putting fresh terms on the table following their relegation from the Premier League.

Although he is someone Leeds could end up turning to, Farke would have to move fast as, according to the Daily Record, the ex-Southampton man has been offered to Celtic after boss Brendan Rodgers has begun searching for left-back reinforcements due to Alexandro Bernabei struggling to make a positive impression.

Bertrand already has a fruitful relationship with the Bhoys' chief, having made 31 appearances under his guidance while at Leicester and Reading.

But he could be a risky signing from a Leeds point of view as he was unable to make a single first-team appearance due to a long-term injury last term, while his only game time in the entire season came in the form of an under-21s outing against Manchester United in April.