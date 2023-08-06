Leeds United have a 'genuine' interest in Brandon Williams and their hopes of luring the Manchester United star to Elland Road have been boosted for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With an immediate return to the Premier League being new Whites boss Daniel Farke's aim, further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Leeds transfer news - Brandon Williams

According to The Independent, Leeds have turned their attentions towards raiding arch-rivals Manchester United for Williams ahead of the summer window's closure.

The report suggests the Red Devils would prefer to sell their academy graduate, who has gone on to make 51 appearances for his current employers, in a permanent deal instead of sanctioning a loan.

Williams has entered the final 12 months of his £65,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford and, having fallen down the pecking order, Manchester United are eager to recoup some cash rather than potentially seeing him walk away as a free agent next summer.

The 22-year-old does not feature at the forefront of Erik ten Hag's plans and was limited to just five minutes of senior action last season, leading to Leeds sensing an opportunity to pounce.

Linking up with the Yorkshire side would result in Williams sealing a reunion with Farke, having been handed seven outings by the German tactician during their time together at Norwich City.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Williams?

Jacobs understands that Leeds are eager to get a deal over the line for Williams and, in a major boost, Manchester United are prepared to cash in.

The respected journalist believes the left-back is open to embarking on a fresh challenge after discovering there is not a pathway into the Red Devils' preferred starting XI.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Leeds' interest is genuine and Manchester United's desire is to sell Williams rather than send him out on a loan deal.

"It's been difficult for Williams because he's only 22 still and hasn't had any significant opportunities to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

"That was partly due to an injury at the beginning of last season, and now there's just too many left-backs, so there's clearly no pathway for Williams."

What's next for Leeds?

It appears that Leeds are facing a battle to keep Tyler Adams on their books as, according to MailOnline, Aston Villa are willing to meet the £25million release clause written into his contract.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are waiting for a response from the United States international - who sealed a £20million move to Elland Road from RB Leipzig last summer - amid additional interest from Chelsea, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton are also among Adams' suitors and lodged an enquiry as they mull over whether to head to the negotiating table.

But talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder is willing to remain with Leeds and battle for promotion instead of agitating for his exit to be sanctioned.

Although Adams made 26 appearances last season, he was unable to stop the Whites suffering relegation to the Championship.