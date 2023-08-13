Leeds United are facing a major obstacle in their attempts to lure Joel Piroe to Elland Road despite having a 'very genuine' interest in the Swansea City star, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke, fresh from being appointed as the Whites' boss ahead of the new Championship campaign, is eyeing further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Leeds transfer news - Joel Piroe

According to Football Insider, Swansea will hold out for up to £20million after Leeds have identified Piroe as a target during the final weeks of the summer window.

The report suggests the Welsh side are braced for offers after the former Netherlands under-20 international found the back of the net 20 times last season, but they are in no rush to agree a fee.

Leeds are not the only side battling to acquire Piroe's services as Southampton and Leicester City, who joined the Yorkshire giants in suffering relegation from the Premier League in May, have also set their sights on landing him.

But Swansea are desperate to keep the striker out of the trio's clutches and boss Michael Duff has confirmed that discussions over a new contract have taken place.

Piroe entered the final 12 months of his agreement, which is worth just shy of £12,000-per-week, earlier in the summer.

But the former PSV Eindhoven marksman, who has been described as 'outstanding' by ex-chief Russell Martin, has not allowed uncertainty over his future to have an impact on his performances as he found the back of the net twice in 61 minutes as Swansea overcame Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

It emerged last month that Piroe's representatives are unhappy at his current employers' proposals on how to structure a potential move, amid additional interest from Serie A side Atalanta, having previously agreed the terms of a sale with former chief executive Julian Winter.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Piroe?

Jacobs understands that Leeds are keen to bring in a proven goalscorer ahead of the transfer window slamming shut as Farke eyes an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although the respected journalist is aware that the Whites are in the hunt for Piroe's signature, he believes that Swansea's demands for the 24-year-old has become a stumbling block.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Leeds would like a striker. I think that they need a goalscorer to come in and make sure that they retain their firepower, but it's not guaranteed.

"Joel Piroe has been the one that's been linked from Swansea, but I think that price has always been a bit of an issue there, even though Leeds are very genuine."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

It appears that Tyler Adams will be remaining on Leeds' books for now as, according to Sky Sports, talks with Chelsea have broken down.

The report suggests the west Londoners were closing in on recruiting the midfielder after meeting the £20million release clause written into his contract, but he is returning to the Whites despite initially being set to undergo a medical.

Although talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he feels Leeds will struggle to hold onto Adams, he understands the former RB Leipzig man is not agitating for a move as he is willing to fight for Championship promotion.

Aston Villa are also willing to activate the United States international's release clause, meaning a quickfire return to the Premier League could still be in the offing, while Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have launched enquiries.

Adams made 26 appearances for Leeds last season, but his efforts were not enough in the bid to stave off relegation from the top flight.