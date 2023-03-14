Leeds United could increase their chances of signing Southampton forward Che Adams if they stay in the Premier League, said journalist Pete O'Rourke, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Both Southampton and Leeds are in a battle to stay in the Premier League, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Adams at either club next season.

Leeds United transfer news - Che Adams

Adams signed for Southampton for a fee of £15m from Birmingham City, as per Sky Sports.

A report from Football Insider recently claimed that Leeds were considering making a move for Adams and have been long-term admirers of the Scotland international, trying to sign him on multiple occasions during his time at St Mary's.

Leeds will face competition to secure his signature, however, with Everton also reportedly in the race.

You'd imagine Adams won't be keen to drop back into the Championship to play his football, so it could be a case of which team manages to survive will have the best chance of convincing the 26-year-old.

The £52,000 per-week striker will only have a year left on his contract during the summer transfer window, so it could be time for Saints to cash-in as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

What has O'Rourke said about Adams?

O'Rourke has confirmed that Adams' future is likely to depend on whether Southampton or Leeds stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, we obviously know Leeds have had a long-term interest in Adams. They tried previously to sign him but he's remained at Southampton.

"A lot will depend on if Leeds stay up. If they stay up and Southampton go down, it will increase their chances of luring Adams away."

How has Adams performed this season?

Adams hasn't been a prolific goalscorer since moving to the Premier League and has found the back of the net just four times in the Premier League this season, as per FBref.

The 26-year-old has a Sofascore rating of 6.80 in the league this term and has missed 10 big chances from just 1.6 shots per game.

Adams often shows quality in glimpses and likes to press from the front, but he's not a player you can rely upon to score regularly.

Looking at his goal record in the Premier League, Adams has managed 24 goals from 119 games in England's top flight and has never scored more than 10 goals in one season whilst playing for Southampton.