Leeds United have a Championship frontman on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Leeds United are interested in Viktor Gyokeres, but the Coventry City star may not be 'at the top' of Javi Gracia's list of targets at Elland Road, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Gracia, who was appointed as the Whites' head coach last week, got his reign off to the perfect start by sealing a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Southampton at the weekend.

Leeds transfer news - Viktor Gyokeres

According to Football Insider, Leeds are interested in luring Gyokeres to the Premier League in the summer after failing in their attempts to strike a deal with Coventry last month.

The report suggests the Sky Blues value their prised asset at up to £12million, but the Whites are not the only side keeping tabs on his situation.

That is because top flight rivals Everton and Bournemouth are also monitoring Gyokeres and mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table when the transfer window reopens.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Coventry have reservations over sanctioning a potential move to Leeds.

But the Championship side are not in a particularly strong position if the Whites or other suitors test their resolve as Gyokeres will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Gyokeres?

Jones understands that Leeds are keen on Gyokeres and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a switch being completed in the coming months.

But the transfer insider has doubts over whether the Coventry striker is Gracia and director of football Victor Orta's primary target.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "Leeds have obviously had an interest in him. But, to be honest, I'm not sure that this is the one at the top of their list right now.

"From what I'm told, a striker is not seen as something that is imperative at this very moment."

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Leeds?

Gyokeres has been a constant threat for Coventry this season, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 16 times and registered a further five assists in 34 outings.

The Sweden international has now got his name on the scoresheet on 68 occasions over the course of his senior club career, emphasising that he is ready to test himself in the Premier League.

Gyokeres has also been likened to Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland, with Sunderland chief Tony Mowbray claiming he is 'too fast, too strong and too big'.

Considering Premier League title-chasing Haaland has scored 168 goals at club level, that is a mouth-watering comparison.

Sofascore statistics show Gyokeres has been on target every 190 minutes in the Championship this term, so Leeds should pounce for the 24-year-old.

