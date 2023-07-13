Leeds United star Rasmus Kristensen is on the verge of sealing his Elland Road exit after a major development, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke, who was appointed as the Whites' new boss earlier this month, is overseeing a squad overhaul as he looks to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news - Rasmus Kristensen

According to The Athletic, Kristensen is in line to become the next big-name to seal his Leeds exit after relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests the right-back, who only arrived in Yorkshire after a £10million deal was struck with Red Bull Salzburg last year, is set to join Serie A giants Roma on loan.

It is understood that Kristensen will undergo a medical at the weekend, before linking up with his new teammates on Monday if there are no complications.

Although the Denmark international got his name on the scoresheet three times and registered an assist in 26 Premier League appearances last season, he was unable to stop Leeds dropping out of the top flight.

But Farke has not been under pressure to sanction Kristensen's permanent exit as his £40,000-per-week contract still has four years to run.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kristensen?

Jacobs understands that Kristensen is on the cusp of being unveiled as a Roma loanee after a breakthrough in negotiations between the Italian side and Leeds.

But the journalist has doubts over whether the 26-year-old would be heading through the exit door if the Whites had remained in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Jacobs said: "I think that there will still be one or two others that depart Leeds, which will obviously inform how they will be able to move in the market.

"Rasmus Kristensen is pretty much off to Roma now because that one's almost entirely complete. It's another example of a player that Leeds have lost because of relegation that they may not have done had they been able to stay up."

Latest Transfer News: Follow all the gossip and done deals throughout the summer window

What's next for Leeds?

Although Charlie Taylor would not be a direct replacement for Kristensen, he could bolster Leeds' full-back options as The Athletic have revealed Farke is pondering over whether to make a move.

The report suggests the Whites are in the market for a new left-sided option along the backline as they are open to offers for Junior Firpo, who has been on the club's books since sealing a £13million switch from Barcelona two years ago.

Taylor, who made 104 appearances during an initial spell with Leeds, played a key role in Burnley winning the Championship title last season.

Leeds are also showing an interest in Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips, who Farke looked to sign during his Norwich City reign.

Reinforcements could be drafted in further up the pitch as well, with Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis being linked.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Watford man has the firepower to ensure Premier League action heads back to Elland Road at the first time of asking.