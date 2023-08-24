Leeds United are lining up a 'shock' move for Nottingham Forest star Jonjo Shelvey and he could be a 'smart' addition at Elland Road for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has set his sights on drafting in further reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline as he seeks an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news - Jonjo Shelvey

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are considering a move for Shelvey after he has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests the Tricky Trees are open to offers for the six-cap England international, who has been restricted to just eight appearances for his current employers and not been included in a single matchday squad since the new campaign got underway, after a bust-up with boss Steve Cooper.

It has left the door open for Leeds to pounce despite Shelvey only heading to the City Ground in a move from Newcastle United during the final days of the winter window.

The central midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements by Nottingham Forest and they are eager to move him on as they aim to balance the books.

Although Shelvey's £75,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, it appears his days with the Midlands outfit are numbered.

The 31-year-old could play a pivotal role in Leeds looking to regain their top flight status as he has chalked up 28 goal contributions over the course of 70 appearances in the Championship, while he also won the title with Newcastle.

Leeds United summer signings Fee Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Shelvey?

Although Jones believes Farke is desperate to bolster his options in the heart of Leeds' midfield, he is surprised by the links to Shelvey.

But the respected journalist feels landing the former Liverpool man could be a shrewd piece of business with the transfer deadline looming.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Given the changes that Leeds have had to go through in the summer, I think the centre of the park is somewhere that they're still looking to bulk up.

"The Jonjo Shelvey link is a bit of a shock. I wasn't really expecting that one to come about. But I can totally see why, in terms of his ability, they will be looking there.

"You're also thinking what can you unlock in Jonjo Shelvey that could be special? You've got to be pretty smart in the market right now if you're Leeds, and maybe that's why he's come onto the radar."

What's next for Leeds?

Wilfried Gnonto has returned to training with his teammates, according to The Athletic, as talks with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear and boss Farke led to him being reintegrated into the squad.

The report suggests the Italy international, who joined in a £3.8million move from FC Zurich less than 12 months ago, has also been moved back into the first-team dressing room and is in contention to feature against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Gnonto handed in a written transfer request last week after growing frustrated at Leeds refusing to allow him to make a quickfire return to the Premier League with Everton.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger is fighting to link up with the Toffees in what has become a tense and complicated situation.

But Everton have failed with multiple bids for Gnonto, with the most recent being worth £25million including bonuses and a sell-on clause.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to test Leeds' resolve by submitting an improved offer worth in the region of £30million in the coming days.