Highlights Leeds United centre-back Max Wober could return to Elland Road before a permanent sale, following the expiry of his loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 26-year-old signed for the Whites in a deal worth in the region of £11m in January 2023, but his future with the Whites is undecided.

Head coach Daniel Farke is aiming to ensure Leeds' place in the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Millwall on 17th March means they lead the Championship.

Leeds United centre-back Max Wober, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, could return to Elland Road before being permanently sold, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that the club’s focus is on making their return to the Premier League.

Under Daniel Farke's management, the Whites are fighting at the top of the Championship and hope to ensure their place in the top flight come the end of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds oversaw a clearout during the 2023 summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League in the previous campaign. Wober has spent this term on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, having made the temporary exit from Leeds at the start of the season.

Wober future in doubt as Leeds aim for Premier League return

Leeds will have several potential strategies drawn up for the 2024 summer transfer window, with the club’s place in neither the Premier League nor Championship guaranteed. The Whites had to deal with a summer overhaul of players as Daniel Farke established the names of those who wanted to fight for the shirt on their return to the second tier.

In January 2023, Leeds confirmed the signing of Max Wober from RB Salzburg in a deal worth in the region of £11m. The 26-year-old can play as a centre-back or left-back and was brought in to bolster Jesse Marsch’s backline at Elland Road. However, Marsch was sacked just weeks after Wober’s arrival, whilst Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce couldn’t inspire a turnaround in form, with Leeds dropping into the Championship for the first time since 2020.

Wober, dubbed a “leader” by Marsch, joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan in July 2023 for €500k (£428k). Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that ‘the feeling’ is that Wober will return to Leeds, but any further plans are ‘less clear’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wober has made more tackles per game (2.6) than any of his Monchengladbach teammates in the Bundesliga across the 2023/24 season.

The Whites aim for a return to the Premier League and are in pole position to ensure they meet their aims. Leeds’ 2-0 victory over Millwall on 17th March means that Farke’s side sit at the top of the Championship table for the first time during the 2023/24 season, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Leicester City. With eight games remaining in the campaign, Leeds hope to sustain an impressive run of form that has seen them force their way into the automatic promotion spots and ensure their place in the top flight.

Max Wober - stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Tackles 2.48 96 Interceptions 1.72 91 Blocks 2.48 99 Clearances 5.23 91 Aerial duels won 2.18 58

Ben Jacobs - Wober will know more about Leeds future when Premier League or Championship status is confirmed

Jacobs has insisted that Leeds’ primary focus is on on-pitch matters heading into the business end of the campaign. The journalist also acknowledges that Wober’s future will become more apparent when the Whites know what tier they will be plying their trade next term, after journalist Dean Jones felt the centre-back needed to win the fans over again. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Leeds have a lot of incentive to focus on football and get back into the Premier League. Then, the strategy will be more apparent. As far as Wober is concerned, with no option for Monchengladbach to buy, and if Leeds were to sell, them wanting, at minimum, their money back, and probably a little bit more, it's not going to be in the German club's financial capability to make that permanent offer. “So, the expectation is that he'll return to Leeds, and by the time he comes back, it’ll be clear whether Leeds will be in the Championship or Premier League. At that point, we'll know a whole lot more.”

Leeds transfer news on sensational Kalvin Phillips claim

Leeds’ uncertainty over what league they’ll be playing their football in during the 2024/25 season means that transfer rumours are thin. However, there will be work behind the scenes to prepare for all scenarios during the 2024 summer transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Leeds could be in the running to plot a sensational return for Kalvin Phillips. The 28-year-old struggled to recapture his best form since leaving Elland Road in a £45m deal to sign for Manchester City in July 2022. Phillips was barely offered any gametime by Pep Guardiola and joined West Ham United during the 2024 winter window, where his form has seen him drop out of the England squad for March’s international fixtures.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 18-03-24.