Leeds United are adamant they 'don't want to sell' Wilfried Gnonto due to a key behind-the-scenes reason at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke's Whites have endured an underwhelming start to the Championship season, with a defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend following a draw against Cardiff City.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to the Daily Mail, Gnonto remains an Everton target despite the Merseyside outfit signing Leeds teammate Jack Harrison on an initial loan deal.

The report suggests the Toffees are long-standing admirers of the Italy international, who has been on the Whites' books since sealing a £3.8million move from FC Zurich last year, and boss Sean Dyche is looking to add to his attacking options after the Premier League campaign began with a defeat to Fulham.

Everton tested Leeds' resolve by submitting a £15million bid for Gnonto last month, but the Yorkshire side snubbed the proposal and he has remained at Elland Road.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger would be a dynamic addition to the Premier League side's squad.

Although Gnonto started the Whites' season-opening draw with Cardiff, he was not in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town or Saturday's loss to Birmingham.

It has emerged that Leeds have opened disciplinary proceedings as the 19-year-old informed chief Farke that he did not feel able to play at the weekend after the club informed him and his representatives that a summer departure would not be sanctioned.

Farke has threatened to make Gnonto train separately and use an alternative dressing room to his teammates if he is not fully committed to the cause.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gnonto?

Jacobs understands that Leeds are remaining resolute and refusing to offload Gnonto despite his desire to embark on a fresh challenge.

The reliable journalist is aware that Farke wants to keep the former Inter Milan academy graduate on board due to being powerless over the future of other stars who have relegation release clauses written into their respective contracts.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "He asked to be left out of the squad for the Carabao Cup game against Shrewsbury as he's seeking a move away, and he wasn't involved again at the weekend.

"But Leeds' position is exactly the same - they don't want to sell. They've already rejected a bid of around £15million from Everton last month.

"Other Leeds players have exited due to relegation clauses, whether permanently or on loan, so you can see how Daniel Farke wants to protect his squad, especially now the Championship season has already started."

What's next for Leeds?

According to the Independent, Tyler Adams could still be offered a quickfire return to the Premier League despite his switch to Chelsea collapsing.

The report suggests Brighton & Hove Albion have identified the United States international, who made 26 appearances for Leeds last season, as a target ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Although Chelsea were closing in on recruiting Adams after meeting his £20million release clause, he has returned to Elland Road as talks broke down.

But Brighton do not necessarily have a clear path to signing the midfielder as Aston Villa are also willing to reach an agreement, while Nottingham Forest and West Ham United have launched enquiries.

Leeds forked out £20million in order to acquire Adams from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last summer, but failing to retain their top flight status has left them in a sticky situation.