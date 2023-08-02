Leeds United star Tyler Adams is 'willing to stay' at Elland Road but remaining with Daniel Farke's side is still not a foregone conclusion, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are set to get their Championship promotion push underway this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City, but further incomings and outgoings are possible until the September 1 transfer deadline passes.

Leeds transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to The Times, Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to add Adams to their shortlist of targets as admirers look to take advantage of Leeds' relegation to the second tier.

The report suggests Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is weighing up whether to make a move for the United States international, who made 26 appearances last season, as he aims to add more depth and experience to his squad.

It is understood that Chelsea and other suitors are able to activate a release clause written into Adams' contract, which is worth in the region of £20million, after Leeds failed to maintain their top flight status.

Aston Villa are also interested in offering the central midfielder a quickfire return to the Premier League, while he remains on West Ham United's radar as they look to replace Declan Rice.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have lodged enquiries, and Brighton & Hove Albion have been mulling over whether to launch a bid for Adams.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that new Leeds chief Farke is fighting to keep the 24-year-old.

What has Alex Crook said about Adams?

Crook has doubts over whether Leeds will be able to keep Adams despite the former RB Leipzig man being open to fighting for an immediate return to the Premier League with his current employers.

But the talkSPORT reporter believes the Whites have a better chance of sealing promotion if they can keep the American, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto out of the clutches of suitors.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they might struggle to hold onto him, but I think the indications from him are that he is actually willing to stay and try to help them get back up.

"If they keep Adams, Harrison and Gnonto, and get Patrick Bamford back to fitness, I think they've got a chance of going back up.

"But I would put Leicester and probably Southampton, although they need a striker, in a slightly stronger position in terms of bouncing straight back."

What's next for Leeds?

According to The Independent, Leeds could raid arch-rivals Manchester United as they are considering a move for Brandon Williams.

The report suggests the Red Devils would prefer to offload the left-back, who has made 51 appearances for his current employers, in a permanent deal.

Heading to Leeds would allow Williams to seal a reunion with Farke, having been handed seven outings by the German tactician during their time together at Norwich City.

The 22-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £65,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, meaning it is an ideal time for Manchester United to cash in.

Williams was restricted to just five minutes of senior action last season, having fallen down the pecking order under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.