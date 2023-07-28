Leeds United will confirm the Elland Road arrival of Karl Darlow 'imminently' after a key twist in the race for the Newcastle United star's signature, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Whites' new boss earlier this month, Daniel Farke is looking to bolster his squad ahead of pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news - Karl Darlow

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Darlow moved a step closer to being unveiled as Leeds' latest signing as he began undergoing medical tests on Thursday.

The Italian journalist suggests the Yorkshire giants have reached an agreement with Newcastle as Farke looks to add the goalkeeper, who has made 100 appearances for the Premier League side, to his options.

It is understood that Leeds will fork out £400,000 for Darlow, which is significantly less than the £5million price tag that was initial touted.

Newcastle have been willing to sell the 32-year-old in a cut-price deal after he entered the final two years of his £30,000-per-week contract at St James' Park.

Leeds appear to have fended off competition from Bournemouth, who stepped up their interest earlier this month and were willing to offer him top flight action.

But Darlow showed last season that he is willing to drop into the Championship in order to get regular game-time as he made 12 appearances during a loan spell with Hull City, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Darlow?

Jacobs believes Leeds are on the verge of seeing Darlow putting pen-to-paper, with the deal expected to be announced in the coming days.

The respected journalist feels Bournemouth turning their attentions towards Andrei Radu was a pivotal moment in the Whites' pursuit of the former Nottingham Forest man.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Darlow will join Leeds imminently. It was also confirmed in Atlanta by Eddie Howe that he expects it to be wrapped up in the coming days.

"It's a great signing for Leeds. Obviously, Bournemouth were looking as well, but signed Andrei Radu instead.

"Leeds never really felt like that Darlow to Bournemouth deal was done. They kept pushing and they felt that Darlow wanted them. Now they are highly likely to get the 32-year-old over the course of the coming days and adding a goalkeeper has been a big priority for Daniel Farke."

What's next for Leeds?

Wilfried Gnonto could be handed a quickfire return to the Premier League as, according to Football Insider, Everton are at the front of the queue to acquire his services.

The report suggests the Toffees are ahead of Napoli in the race for his signature as the reigning Serie A champions need to offload players who have been deemed surplus to requirements before making a move for the 19-year-old, who racked up four goals and as many assists in 28 Leeds appearances last season, and £20million is likely to be enough to land him.

It is understood that Dyche has set his sights on recruiting Gnonto due to his versatility, while discussions are ongoing between Everton, the Italy international's representatives and his current employers.

But Leeds have already rejected a £15million bid from the Merseyside outfit, highlighting that they are unwilling to sell him on the cheap.

Everton could face competition for Gnonto as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa should be in the race for his signature.