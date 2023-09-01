Leeds United losing Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth on Deadline Day will come as a 'blow' at Elland Road, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the Whites are still content with their business during the final stages of the summer window.

With the 11pm deadline just a matter of hours away, boss Daniel Farke is looking to rubber-stamp some late deals in Yorkshire.

Leeds transfer news - Luis Sinisterra

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sinisterra is preparing to make a quickfire return to the Premier League as a verbal agreement has been reached with Bournemouth.

The Italian journalist suggests the 24-year-old, who registered his first goal of the season during Leeds' win over Ipswich Town last week, has given the green light to head to the south coast on loan for the remainder of the campaign and is in a race against time to complete a medical.

Bournemouth have pounced just a matter of hours after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will allow Sinisterra to embark on a fresh challenge if a suitable offer is put on the table.

The Cherries also appear to have beaten top flight rivals Crystal Palace and Everton to the winger's services as they were among his suitors going into the final hours of the window.

Sinisterra only joined Leeds in a £22million switch from Dutch side Feyenoord last year, but the Whites' relegation to the Championship has resulted in Premier League sides looking to take advantage.

The Colombia international's current employers went into Deadline Day in a strong negotiating position as his £65,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sinisterra?

Jacobs understands that Leeds supporters will be disappointed to see Sinisterra leaving Elland Road hours before the transfer window slams shut.

But the journalist feels the Whites' hierarchy and Farke will be satisfied with the business they have completed in recent days.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "At the end of the day, it's always been a possibility that Sinisterra would depart, but this late in the window is a little bit of a blow from Leeds' perspective.

"Obviously, Bournemouth have been able to swoop both Tyler Adams and Sinisterra together, but Leeds will still be quite content with their window due to the flurry of incomings that have come in during the final days and hours."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Leeds?

Wilfried Gnonto is still attracting interest during the final hours of the transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT, but Leeds are remaining insistent that he is not for sale.

According to The Athletic, Everton have lodged numerous bids worth up to £25million for the Italy international.

Gnonto handed in a written transfer request last month after growing frustrated at Leeds refusing to allow him to make the switch to Goodison Park, but his current employers have held firm.

The winger, who only headed to Yorkshire in a £3.8million move from FC Zurich 12 months ago, appears to be on course to remain among Farke's options beyond the fast-approaching deadline.