Leeds United losing Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth on Deadline Day will come as a 'blow' at Elland Road, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the Whites are still content with their business during the final stages of the summer window.
With the 11pm deadline just a matter of hours away, boss Daniel Farke is looking to rubber-stamp some late deals in Yorkshire.
Leeds transfer news - Luis Sinisterra
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sinisterra is preparing to make a quickfire return to the Premier League as a verbal agreement has been reached with Bournemouth.
The Italian journalist suggests the 24-year-old, who registered his first goal of the season during Leeds' win over Ipswich Town last week, has given the green light to head to the south coast on loan for the remainder of the campaign and is in a race against time to complete a medical.
Bournemouth have pounced just a matter of hours after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will allow Sinisterra to embark on a fresh challenge if a suitable offer is put on the table.
The Cherries also appear to have beaten top flight rivals Crystal Palace and Everton to the winger's services as they were among his suitors going into the final hours of the window.
Sinisterra only joined Leeds in a £22million switch from Dutch side Feyenoord last year, but the Whites' relegation to the Championship has resulted in Premier League sides looking to take advantage.
The Colombia international's current employers went into Deadline Day in a strong negotiating position as his £65,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.
|
Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees
Player
From
To
Fee
|
Year
Antony
Ajax
Man United
£82m
|
2022
Thomas Partey
Atletico Madrid
Arsenal
£45m
|
2020
Mesut Ozil
Real Madrid
Arsenal
£42.4m
|
2013
Amad Diallo
Atalanta
Man United
£37.2m
|
2020
Anthony Martial
Monaco
Man United
£36m
|
2015
Danny Drinkwater
Leicester
Chelsea
£35m
|
2017
Alex Iwobi
Arsenal
Everton
£35m
|
2019
David Luiz
PSG
Chelsea
£34m
|
2016
Nikola Vlasic
CSKA Moscow
West Ham
£33.5m
|
2021
Robinho
Real Madrid
Man City
£32.5m
|
2008
Dimitar Berbatov
Tottenham
Man United
£30.8m
|
2008
|
All fees according to Sky Sports
What has Ben Jacobs said about Sinisterra?
Jacobs understands that Leeds supporters will be disappointed to see Sinisterra leaving Elland Road hours before the transfer window slams shut.
But the journalist feels the Whites' hierarchy and Farke will be satisfied with the business they have completed in recent days.
Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "At the end of the day, it's always been a possibility that Sinisterra would depart, but this late in the window is a little bit of a blow from Leeds' perspective.
"Obviously, Bournemouth have been able to swoop both Tyler Adams and Sinisterra together, but Leeds will still be quite content with their window due to the flurry of incomings that have come in during the final days and hours."
What next for Leeds?
Wilfried Gnonto is still attracting interest during the final hours of the transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT, but Leeds are remaining insistent that he is not for sale.
According to The Athletic, Everton have lodged numerous bids worth up to £25million for the Italy international.
Gnonto handed in a written transfer request last month after growing frustrated at Leeds refusing to allow him to make the switch to Goodison Park, but his current employers have held firm.
The winger, who only headed to Yorkshire in a £3.8million move from FC Zurich 12 months ago, appears to be on course to remain among Farke's options beyond the fast-approaching deadline.