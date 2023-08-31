Leeds United are on the verge of completing the signings of Werder Bremen defensive midfielder Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara from Rangers as they are set to undergo medical checks after a key call was made by boss Daniel Farke at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have been in the market for further reinforcements ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news - Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara

According to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Leeds are closing in on the arrival of Gruev as they have agreed personal terms and are in advanced talks with Werder Bremen.

The respected reporter suggests the Whites are finalising the potential add-ons and negotiating a payment structure ahead of the 23-year-old, who has been restricted to just three minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, joining in a deal worth in the region of £4.3million.

It is understood that Leeds made an approach for Gruev after Farke has identified strengthening his options in the middle of the park as a priority during the final hours of the window.

The Championship side have pounced for the Bulgaria international after he has entered the final two years of his Bremen contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £12,000-per-week.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Kamara will undergo a medical on Thursday after Leeds have succeeded in agreeing a fee with Rangers and personal terms.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old is on course to be unveiled as the Yorkshire giants' latest acquisition in the coming hours, having overcome complications in negotiations.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gruev and Kamara?

Jacobs understands that Gruev and Kamara are preparing to undergo medical checks ahead of their respective moves to Leeds being rubber-stamped.

The reputable reporter is aware that the latter is joining for close to £5million from Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Leeds are going to be extremely busy in the next day or two.

"The first thing to say is that Werder Bremen's Ilia Gruev is about to undergo his Leeds medical. That deal is really close to being done.

"He won't be the only central midfielder that Leeds are hoping for. Kamara is also pretty much agreed now, and the fee there is likely to be somewhere in the region of £5million.

"The player, on Thursday, is travelling to Leeds to do a medical as well, so Gruev and Kamara can basically be seen now as done deals as long as they pass their medicals.

"That is very encouraging from Leeds' point of view because reinforcing that central midfield was a huge priority this window, and it looks like Leeds have been able to do that."

What next for Leeds?

Cody Drameh appears to have made his final appearance in a Leeds shirt as, according to Italian journalist Romano, the Whites are open to sanctioning a permanent sale or negotiating a loan move ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

He suggests the decision has been made after the right-back has refused to extend his £4,400-per-week contract, which is due to expire next summer.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Farke does not trust Drameh, resulting in him not fitting into the German tactician's plans and his days at Elland Road being numbered.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to two substitute appearances since the new campaign got underway earlier this month, while Djed Spence's loan arrival for a £1million fee from Tottenham Hotspur has opened the door for him to seek a fresh challenge.