Leeds United have set their sights on landing Grady Diangana and the West Bromwich Albion star would 'make defenders dizzy' if he replaces an Elland Road fans' favourite, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Whites' new head coach earlier this month, Daniel Farke is keen to bolster the squad he inherited ahead of a push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news - Grady Diangana

According to the Express & Star, Leeds are among a host of Championship clubs looking to tempt West Brom into sanctioning Diangana's departure.

The report suggests the Yorkshire giants are facing competition from the likes of Leicester City and Southampton for the winger, who racked up seven goal contributions last season, but his current employers will not be forced to sell him on the cheap.

Diangana has been on West Brom's books since making an £18million switch from West Ham United close to three years ago.

But the Baggies may see the current transfer window as the ideal time to offload the former England under-21 international as he has entered the final two years of his £25,000-per-week contract.

Diangana has made his mark in the Championship, finding the back of the net 14 times and producing a further 11 assists in 102 outings.

What has Dean Jones said about Diangana?

Jones believes Leeds could take advantage of West Brom's financial situation, after it emerged they are likely to be reliant on players sales and a £20million loan to keep the club afloat earlier this year, and offer Diangana a route out of the Hawthorns.

The respected journalist feels the 25-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Wilfried Gnonto if he leaves the Whites after being linked with a move to Everton.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The potential availability is there given West Brom's situation. He would be such a good player for whoever can get him.

"He makes defenders dizzy and some of the things he's capable of doing in tight spaces are unbelievable. If Gnonto does end up leaving Leeds, this would be someone new that can dazzle and excite. It'll be interesting, though, to see if they have the capacity to actually get a sale going."

What's next for Leeds?

According to MailOnline, Leeds have set their sights on landing Yussuf Poulsen as Farke looks to improve his attacking options.

The report suggests the Whites chief is discussing a number of targets from Europe and the South American market, but the RB Leipzig frontman has emerged as a leading option.

Poulsen has entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract with the Bundesliga outfit, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with Leipzig, scoring 85 goals and laying on a further 63 assists in 358 appearances.

Leeds are also on the trail of Swansea City attacker Joel Piroe, along with Nottingham Forest frontman Sam Surridge, as they seek reinforcements ahead of the Championship season getting underway next month.