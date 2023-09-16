Highlights Leeds United will attempt to sell Diego Llorente after a behind the scenes decision has come back to haunt them.

The central defender is currently on loan with Roma, having also spent the second half of last season in the Italian capital.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has revealed how much Llorente has been raking in during his time at Elland Road.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is looking to get Roma loanee Diego Llorente 'off the wage bill permanently' after a 'silly' development has emerged at Elland Road, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defender was among an abundance of players to head through the exit door after the Whites failed to retain their Premier League status.

Leeds transfer news - Diego Llorente

Llorente may have already made his final appearance in a Leeds shirt as, speaking on The Square Ball, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has revealed there is a 'high likelihood' of his loan move to Roma being made permanent further down the line.

The Spaniard initially headed to the Italian capital on a temporary deal until the end of last season, with the agreement including an option to buy him permanently for £18million.

Although Roma boss Jose Mourinho opted against taking advantage of the opportunity to acquire Llorente for the long-term, Leeds' relegation to the Championship resulted in him making a quickfire return to the Stadio Olimpico in July.

The 30-year-old, who has started each of the Serie A side's first three matches of the season, has been on his parent club's books since sealing a £18million switch from Real Sociedad while Marcelo Bielsa was still at the Elland Road helm in 2020.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has since admitted that Llorente has been on a contract worth £6million-per-year, which equates to him pocketing £115,000 every seven days and makes him one of the Yorkshire outfit's highest earners.

What has Dean Jones said about Llorente?

Jones believes Leeds dropping into the second tier has resulted in the key decision-makers behind the scenes realising that handing Llorente such a lucrative contract should have been avoided.

The respected journalist feels the Whites will be desperate for the centre-back to impress during his second spell at Roma as they need to prioritise getting his salary off their books.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The problem is when you're in the place where Leeds were at that time, you have to end up paying wages like that. As soon as they were relegated and started to look back on moments that didn't necessarily cost them but weren't ideal, Llorente being on £6million-a-year suddenly seems really silly and something that they should have avoided. But they didn't know how it was going to pan out at the time. Now, the only way you can rectify it is to try and get him off the wage bill permanently. They will be hoping that he does well in the meantime so that he does end up joining Roma permanently, I'm sure. Now that everybody is very clear on what he was earning, it's pretty hard to re-establish yourself after that."

Why Rodon is the perfect replacement for Llorente

Farke signed Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Evening Standard, as he looked to respond to Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober leaving Leeds on a temporary basis.

The Wales international was on the market after failing to make a lasting impression in north London since joining from Swansea City in a £11million deal three years ago, while he was unable to persuade new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to make him a key member of his plans.

Rodon has already made four appearances since linking up with Leeds for their promotion push, starting each of the last three Championship fixtures against West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Statistics highlight that the 25-year-old has made a better start to the season than the 6'1 Llorente, who has made 59 appearances in a Whites shirt, in a number of aspects.

Joe Rodon and Diego Llorente's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season Joe Rodon Diego Llorente Blocks 1.67 0.40 Interceptions 1.67 0.80 Clearances 4.67 0.00 Pass completion percentage 90.7 83.5 All statistics according to FBref

Farke keen to bolster defence with free agent

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Farke would like to dip into the free agency market to acquire a new left-back if the right option becomes available.

Although Junior Firpo has given the Whites hope that he is close to returning to action as - speaking to the Dominican Republic media outlet Momento Deportivo RD - he revealed he is on the verge of making a full recovery, he is yet to make an appearance since the start of the season.

There are fears that the former Barcelona man could still be on the treatment table for up to another month, despite his positive update, as he continues to fight back from a knee ligament problem.

Firpo has remained at Elland Road despite several European clubs being keen to acquire his services during the transfer window.