Highlights Leeds United may need to start planning for Wilfried Gnonto's potential departure and consider signing a replacement in the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side were linked with a number of wingers over the summer, and we've had a look at five of the best targets now.

One name in particular stands out from the rest given his proven Championship quality and ability to "make defenders dizzy".

Leeds United's return to the Championship hasn't been plain sailing as of yet, with Daniel Farke's side still yet to hit their groove at Elland Road. The summer saw a transfer window of upheaval, and despite a whole host of names leaving, Wilfried Gnonto wasn't among them.

The Italy international may not be around at the club for much longer, so you would expect the club to already be drawing up contingency plans in terms of how they go about bringing someone in for him. So, we've now taken a look at five of the most exciting targets Leeds could look to sign to replace Gnonto come the January transfer window.

Francis Amuzu

A former Belgium U21 international, Amuzu has spent his entire career thus far with Anderlecht, and while his goal record isn't exactly the most enticing - he's managed just 22 goals and provided 28 assists in 209 games - he comes with the backing of Manchester City great Vincent Kompany, who managed him for a while. The now Burnley boss said back in August 2021: "Francis has changed. He is aware of his qualities. It’s all a question of age. He emphasizes his quality and creates opportunities for himself with it."

Back in July, Belgian reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen revealed that Leeds are one of the sides keeping track of the winger. Out of everyone on this list, Amuzu might be the riskiest choice as a potential replacement for Gnonto given he has never ventured outside of Belgium and has still yet to earn a senior cap with Belgium. If Leeds are looking for a sure thing in terms of knowing what they are getting, then the Whites may opt to steer clear. But, if they want to take a gamble on someone who should be a lot more affordable than some other names on the market, then it could pay big rewards in the long-term.

Grady Diangana

Another target linked during the summer transfer window, Grady Diangana eventually didn't make the move to Leeds, instead staying put at West Brom. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones waxed lyrical about the kind of ability Diangana possesses, and hinted that he could replicate some of the magic Gnonto has brought to Elland Road. He said: "He makes defenders dizzy and some of the things he's capable of doing in tight spaces are unbelievable. If Gnonto does end up leaving Leeds, this would be someone new that can dazzle and excite."

If Leeds are looking to sign someone who is as close as you can get to Gnonto in terms of his style of play and ability excite fans and get them off their seats, then they should look no further than Diangana. The Baggies star may feel like his prospects of a return to the Premier League would be better served at Elland Road, and if Farke's side can manage to lure him away from the Hawthorns, then it would represent a significant coup. At just 25, Dianganga still has the peak years of his career ahead of him, and is a Championship veteran with over 100 games to his name and 25 goal contributions in the competition. For what Leeds need for the here and now, the £18m star seems like the dream option for Farke as a replacement for Gnonto.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

After seeing Wilfried Zaha leave Crystal Palace earlier this summer, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi may have figured he would get more game-time at Selhurst Park, particularly after a promising loan spell last season at Charlton. However, the exciting winger has managed just seven minutes of Premier League football thus far, and may be looking elsewhere for some regular first-team football, and was previously touted with a move away from the Eagles. Dubbed a "slalom skier" by Addicks boss Dean Holden, his dribbling skills aren't just for the sake of entertainment, with his former manager adding: "Sometimes you see younger players four or five stepovers for the sake of it, but Jes doesn’t play like that. He’s very effective, he sees the space and takes it as quickly as possible, either through dribbling or a pass. He sees the game in slow motion sometimes."

While he may not be playing Premier League football by dropping down a division to play for Leeds, Rak-Sakyi would surely feel a move beneficial to his development. The Championship is a demanding environment in and of itself, and with a raucous Elland Road behind them longing for promotion, could be exactly the kind of pressure-cooker situation the 20-year-old needs for the next step in his progression. His time with Charlton saw him bag an impressive 15 goals and provide a further nine assists in 49 games across all competitions, and showed the kind of end product that would make him an instant hero at Leeds under Farke.

Amad Diallo

Having signed from Serie A side Atalanta, Amad Diallo has had to wait patiently for his chance at Manchester United, and given the kind of situation Erik ten Hag's side find themselves in right now, he may consider another loan spell away. He's also got some serious admirers in terms of his talent, with journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT earlier this year that he figured him to be better than another United star in Antony.

Personally, I don't see any difference between him and Antony. I actually think Amad is better than Antony, if I'm being perfectly honest. I know it's only the Championship. I've watched a lot of Sunderland games this season and he's been streets above the players on the pitch. He looks confident, he is tearing defenders apart, and I think Antony has obviously been a little bit stop-start.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier this summer that Leeds were even targeting Diallo in a swap deal involving Gnonto, which certainly would have solved a headache for Farke's side. Another diminutive winger like Gnonto - Diallo stands at 5 foot 8 - the Ivory Coast star brings much of the pace and trickery that the current Leeds star possesses, and unlike a couple of the other names on this list, has also proven his worth at this level. Last year in a loan spell with Sunderland, the 21-year-old scored 14 times in 39 games in the Championship, and picked up three assists too, while he also notched one in the play-off semi-finals too.

Jack Clarke

A player Leeds fans will of course already be familiar with, Jack Clarke's career perhaps hasn't quite panned out as he might have hoped or expected since leaving Elland Road for Tottenham a few years ago. Speaking last year after he had moved to Sunderland, the winger opened up on that initial move to Spurs, and that he had no regrets over leaving Leeds.

It was a difficult one really. Looking back on it, it never really materialised in the way I wanted it to or into anything, but I wouldn’t say I’d do anything differently. I still took the opportunity, I tried my best when I was there and obviously it wasn't meant to be. I’m glad I made the switch when I did and I’m enjoying being here now.

The former England U20 international has finally found a permanent home at Sunderland, and has been in electric form for the club over the past 18 months or so. He managed nine goals and provided 12 assists in 45 games in the Championship last year, and has begun this campaign in scintillating fashion too - five goals in the seven league starts. Given he still remains only 22, and of course came through the academy at Elland Road, Clarke may fancy an emotional reunion if Leeds do come calling for him.